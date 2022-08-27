FREEPORT — Freeport’s well-balanced attack was too much for Indiana in a 28-8 loss in a WPIAL non-conference football game Friday night.
The Indians’ new-look offense had more of a focus on throwing the ball, but Indiana came up short due to some costly mistakes.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter when quarterback Gavin Croney connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zach Clark. The game was a slugfest the rest of the first quarter.
The game opened up in the second quarter when both teams expanded their play calls by trying to catch the edge on the outside running ball and airing it out. Freeport managed a field goal, but Indiana answered back with a touchdown. Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith connected with wide receiver James Mill on a 36-yard pass for the score.
On the ensuing kickoff, Freeport had a 50-yard return on what initially looked like a loss. Freeport’s Ben Lane took advantage of the highlight-reel play and later scored on the drive with a 30-yard option run.
The momentum of the game seemed to swing in Indiana’s favor when Freeport took a safety in the third quarter.
There were plenty of errors from both teams, but the costliest mistake was when Indiana was about to score in the second half on the 1-yard line of Freeport. The Indians attempted a quick snap at the goal line, and it resulted in a fumble. Freeport’s Jaxson Ford was in the right place at the right time and recovered the fumble. The Indians were not able to get the momentum back after that crucial moment of the game.
Alvin Liu, a senior defensive end, seemed to be all over the field on defense. This season Liu is back with the team after taking last year off.
“We were unlucky tonight. We made too many mental mistakes,” Liu said. “We had a costly fumble on their goal line. The trick play they ran on us. We didn’t see on film. Our defense played well especially in the red zone.”
This was Smith’s first start at quarterback for Indiana. Smith looked impressive in his debut but was focused on the costly fumble at the Freeport goal line.
“There was a miscommunication between me and the center,” Smith said. “I still need to further my knowledge of the game and the offense.”
Freeport coach John Gailot said, “We weathered the storm and their size up front. The team came out with a lot of energy in the second half which can be attributed to good conditioning and a focused group.”
First-year Indiana coach Brad Wright said, “We showed the ability to move the ball against a quality team. Offensively, we had some confusion with our blocking assignments and made too many mental mistakes. This is the first time running this offense for all my players. Defensively, we proved we can stop a good football team in Freeport. I liked the energy our team showed in the second half.”
Next up for the Indians is a home game against Knoch on Friday.