VANDERGRIFT — Indiana ended its scoring drought and rolled past Kiski Area, 47-28, in a WPIAL Greater Allegheny Conference football game Friday night.
The Indians found their offense after they were shut out in two straight games.
Indiana’s explosive night was led by senior running back Garrison Dougherty, who scored four touchdowns, rushing for three and catching a touchdown pass from Trevor Smith, who returned to action following an injury.
The game was full of big plays by both teams. A back-and-forth first half was followed by a sloppy second half in which the Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“It feels great to get a win after losing the last two weeks,” Dougherty said. “Our offensive line really opened up some great holes for me tonight. We focused this week on being much more physical.”
Playmaker Rourke Jones returned the opening kickoff for 73 yards, setting up a 1 yard touchdown run by Dougherty.
Kiski Area immediately returned the favor with an explosive return to the Indiana 9-yard line. The Cavaliers converted on a 6-yard pass from Carson Heinle to Domanick Simmons.
Smith had some nifty runs all night, and in the second quarter he scampered in from 33 yards. That was followed by a recovery of an onside kick.
“I was happy our offense got going tonight,” Smith said. “Our defense has been playing well. They threw a lot of blitzes at us tonight, and I managed not to get sacked.”
The momentum swung back in the favor of the Cavaliers when speedster running Dominic Doninno, scored on a 95-yard run.
Smith and Dougherty answered when they connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the second quarter, Alvin Liu recovered a Kiski Are fumble, which led to a 36-yard Liam McFarlane touchdown reception from Smith.
The Indians have struggled to finish first halves strong, but managed against Kiski Area to do just that. With two minutes left in the half, the Cavaliers failed to convert on fourth-and-11, completing a pass just shy of the first-down marker. That left Indiana with 27-14 lead at halftime.
Both teams were extremely sloppy in the second half. Kiski Area got some momentum back with a 48-yard touchdown run by Doninno.
Indiana’s workhorse, Dougherty, again answered back with a 29-yard touchdown run.
Indiana kept things rolling with an interception by Anthony Kowchuck when Kiski Area tried some razzle-dazzle with a halfback option pass.
Special teams came up big for Indiana in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers were punting from their own 6, fumbled the snap, and after almost tackling the punter in the end zone for a safety, Indiana took over in the red zone at the Kiski 6 and capping the drive on Levi Porter’s 5-yard run.
Porter, a freshman, was much more involved in the offensive game plan against Kiski Area, rushing for 97 yards and tacking on 48 yards receiving.
“It felt good that my team believed in me tonight,” Porter said. “We have plenty to clean up both on offense and defense. We need to play smarter and not get so many penalties.”
In the fourth quarter, Indiana seemed to get a comfortable lead when Dougherty rushed in for his fourth touchdown of the game from 5 yards. However, Kiski Area hit a big touchdown pass of 63 yards from Heinle to Simmons.
After Kiski Area failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, Indiana ran out the clock.
“We really played a well-balanced game,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “Our offense sputtered the last two weeks, so, it was good to get them going. We’ve had to deal with some unexpected injuries to Smith and the Clark prothers on the offensive line the last few weeks. Levi Porter was more involved today, and he is not your typical freshman, he’s special. Our team has to clean up some of the foolish penalties like we had tonight in the second half.”
Next up for Indiana is a homecoming game against Armstrong.