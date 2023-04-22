Sports-Roundup.png

Ryan Petras went 3-for-3, a trio of Bethel Park pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Blackhawks snapped visiting Indiana’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win in a WPIAL non-section baseball game Friday.

Petras and catcher John Chalus drove in runs to provide Class 5A Bethel Park with a 2-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

