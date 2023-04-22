Ryan Petras went 3-for-3, a trio of Bethel Park pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Blackhawks snapped visiting Indiana’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win in a WPIAL non-section baseball game Friday.
Petras and catcher John Chalus drove in runs to provide Class 5A Bethel Park with a 2-0 lead at the end of the second inning.
Indiana, which plays in the Class 4A, battled back despite getting just one hit — Evan Shank’s double — with solo runs in the third and fourth innings to tie at 2-2, but Bethel Park answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth and held Indiana off the board the rest of the way to clinch the victory for the Blackhawks, who are 8-4 overall and 5-1 in Section 2.
Santino Diulus started and pitched into the fourth inning before being relieved by winning pitcher Dylan Schumaker. Schumaker struck out four of the eight batters he faced before giving way to Nick Gasper, who eventually closed the game.
Indiana’s Ben Ryan relieved starter Garrison Dougherty in the fourth and took the loss, allowing one run in one inning. Kadin Homer and Andrew McGee each pitched a scoreless inning for Indiana.
Indiana, which is 8-5 overall and holds first place in Section 4 at 5-1, begins a home-and-home series at North Catholic on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 11, GLENDALE 3: Owen Saiani doubled twice and Michael Krejocic tripled as Homer-Center powered past Glendale for the Wildcats’ fifth straight win in a non-conference game.
The Wildcats tallied runs in each of the first five innings, including a five-score fifth, while holding the Vikings to five hits.
Krejocic and Nate Budner banged out three hits apiece with three RBIs each to lead Homer-Center’s 14-hit outburst. Saiani, Caleb Palmer and Brayden Rado had two hits apiece.
Jim Sutton singled three times for Glendale (4-6).
Krejocic pitched three innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs while striking out five for the win.
Connor Potutshing suffered the loss.
Homer-Center (8-3) plays at River Valley on Tuesday.
HARMONY 9, PENNS MANOR 5: Anthony Maseto doubled and hit a home run, Jack Bracken went deep and pitched five strong innings and Harmony posted four runs in the fourth inning to down Penns Manor in a non-conference game.
Both teams scored three runs in the third inning, but the Owls continued to ride the momentum the following frame with four more runs that proved to be the difference in collecting a sixth straight victory.
Maseto was on base four times, scored twice and drove in two runs, Cohlton Fry was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Bracken was responsible for three RBIs with his homer.
Freshman Justin Voytek had three hits, including a run-scoring double, to lead the Comets.
Kaden Detwiler struck out 11 but took the loss after allowing eight runs in five innings. Connor James pitched two hitless innings in relief.
Bracken scattered six hits and five runs while striking out nine over his five innings. Jarod Sward closed the game, pitching two scoreless innings and fanning five.
Harmony (7-2) plays host to Purchase Line on Monday, and Penns Manor (2-10) welcomes Portage in the first game of a home-and-away series that starts Tuesday.
BLACKLICK VALLEY 13, PURCHASE LINE 1: Jeremy Hessler hit two doubles, including one in the third inning that edged Blacklick Valley ahead for good, in the Vikings’ non-conference victory over host Purchase Line.
With the game knotted at 1-all in the top of the third frame, Hessler ripped an RBI double that was followed by Jakob Noble’s two-run single that put the Vikings in front 4-1.
Blacklick Valley’s offensive outburst didn’t end in the third. The Vikings added six runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to end the game by way of the mercy rule.
Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer smacked an RBI single in the first inning that put the Red Dragons ahead, but Noble, who was the winning pitcher, didn’t allow another hit over his four innings. Noble finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Devlin Kordish took the loss and was one of five pitchers that combined to allow nine hits and 13 runs.
Purchase Line (0-10) visits Harmony on Monday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 6, EAST ALLEGHENY 6: Ligonier Valley and East Allegheny’s 11-inning marathon ended in a tie in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Rams and Wildcats went tit for tat all game. The score was knotted at 2 after two innings and 5 after four before going scoreless for six innings until each scored in the 11th.
Three batters had multiple hits for Ligonier Valley. Duncan Foust and Broderick Schreyer had two hits apiece, while Noah Lawson cranked out three and had two RBIs. Levi Moser doubled and drove in two runs.
Four pitchers combined to strike out nine for the Rams. Schreyer pitched six innings, fanning four and allowing one run, and Adam Moreland closed out the game with 3 2/3 innings of work.
Ligonier Valley (7-4-1) plays at Richland on Saturday in the Iron Horse Classic tournament.
SOFTBALL
WEST MIFFLIN 7, INDIANA 3: Indiana couldn’t keep the bats hot in extra innings, falling for the second time in two days in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game against West Mifflin at home.
Tori Manzek came across on a wild pitch during the final at-bat of the seventh inning to knot things up at 2 for the Indians and send the game to extra innings.
The Titans scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning on a two-run single from Addie Hilligsberg, an error that brought home two runs and a groundout from Sarah Werkmeister.
Olivia Zimmerman scored Manzek on a grounder in the bottom half, but the Indians couldn’t spark a rally.
Manzek and Maggie Cunningham smacked three hits apiece, while Zimmerman and Manzek each doubled for Indiana.
Hilligsberg smacked two three hits and tallied a pair of RBIs, and Jasalin Guenther colleced three RBIs and a single for West Mifflin (6-3).
Hilligsberg struck out 11, allowing nine hits and two earned runs in nine innings.
Zimmerman took the loss in relief of Addie Stossel.
Indiana (10-3) plays at Woodland Hills in a section game Monday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 5, SOUTHMORELAND 2: Sydnee Foust had two extra-base hits and Cheyenne Piper overwhelmed visiting Southmoreland, striking out 15 batters and leading Ligonier Valley to a WPIAL Section 3-AAA victory.
Southmoreland tied the game at 1-1 in the top of third inning, but Ligonier Valley scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to grab the lead for good.
Piper pitched all seven innings for the win, Ruby Wallace hit three singles, and Foust doubled, homered and drove in two runs for the Rams.
Amarah McCutcheon had two hits, including a home run, for Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley (6-3, 4-2) travels to Yough on Monday.
JV BASEBALL
BETHEL PARK 8, INDIANA 4: Indiana committed two costly errors that led to a five-run fifth inning in an 8-4 loss to Bethel Park in a WPIAL non-section loss junior varsity game.
Indiana outhit the Blackhawks 8-4 but couldn’t overcome the defensive woes.
Sully VanHoose led the way on offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Charlie Manzi added a triple and an RBI, and Elijah Thomas had an RBI single.
Mike Zimmerman took the loss despite only giving up four hits.
Indiana plays at home Monday against North Catholic.