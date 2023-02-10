HS-basketball-2.jpg
Picasa

Eve Fiala topped 1,000 career points and Indiana played without two of its starters in a 58-52 loss at Plum in a WPIAL Section 1 Class 5A game to close out the regular season.

The Indians played without Katie Kovalchick, who suffered a sprained ankle, and Jayla Peterson, who is out with a knee injury.

