Eve Fiala topped 1,000 career points and Indiana played without two of its starters in a 58-52 loss at Plum in a WPIAL Section 1 Class 5A game to close out the regular season.
The Indians played without Katie Kovalchick, who suffered a sprained ankle, and Jayla Peterson, who is out with a knee injury.
The loss is Indiana’s first in section play this season, though it claimed the title with an 11-1 record.
The Indians scored only five points in the first quarter and the Mustangs jumped out to a 26-19 halftime lead.
Fiala scored seven points in a 16-point third quarter that helped Indiana take a 35-33 edge into the fourth.
Plum unloaded 25 points on Indiana in the final eight minutes.
Megan Marston posted 17 points for the Mustangs (12-9 overall, 6-6 section), and Cam Rodgers added 14.
Fiala finished with 23 points on the back of 10 field goals. Cassie Boyer chipped in 11 points and made 5 of 7 free throw attempts.
Next up for Indiana (15-7) is the WPIAL playoffs. Pairings will be announced next week.
APOLLO-RIDGE 54, MOUNT PLEASANT 45: Brinley Toland poured in 20 points and Apollo-Ridge weathered a 34-point onslaught by Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore to grab a WPIAL Section 3-AAA win to end the regular season.
Apollo-Ridge, a winner of four straight, finished second in the section at 8-2 behind unbeaten Shady Side Academy.
Zelmore connected on all 10 of her free throw chances in a 29-18 first half by Mount Pleasant, before Toland came out with eight points in the third to give Apollo-Ridge a 35-34 advantage. Apollo-Ridge netted three 3-point field goals and Paige Crawford went 4-for-4 from the line in a 19-11 fourth quarter.
Toland made 5 of 6 free throws and netted seven field goals en route to her team-high total. Syd McCray and Sophie Yard chipped in nine points apiece.
Zelmore finished 19-for-21 from the line and added seven field goals for Mount Pleasant (14-8, 5-5).
Apollo-Ridge (14-8) and Mount Pleasant await WPIAL playoff pairings, which will be annoucned next week.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 16: Ligonier Valley was held to 16 points in a loss at Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game to close out its season.
The Bulldogs led 30-7 at halftime and outscored the Rams 32-9 in the second half.
Maddy Marinchak scored five points, including a 3-point field goal, and added four steals to lead Ligonier Valley. Lyla Barr added six rebounds.
Karis Thomas netted five 3s en route to a game-high 23 points for Shady Side (17-1).
Ligonier Valley ends its season at 2-18 overall and 0-10 in the section.