Anthony Ashbaugh

ANTHONY ASHBAUGH

There are a lot of ways to describe the feeling of slipping on a Team USA jersey: immense pride, overwhelming joy, a vast sense of accomplishment.

Anthony Ashbaugh, a Clarksburg native and 2022 graduate of River Valley High School, wouldn’t contest any of those statements as he prepares to suit up for the Americans in the Blind Hockey Classic against Team Canada from Thursday through Sunday at SportONE Parckview Icehouse in Fort Wayne, Ind.