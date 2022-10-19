There are a lot of ways to describe the feeling of slipping on a Team USA jersey: immense pride, overwhelming joy, a vast sense of accomplishment.
Anthony Ashbaugh, a Clarksburg native and 2022 graduate of River Valley High School, wouldn’t contest any of those statements as he prepares to suit up for the Americans in the Blind Hockey Classic against Team Canada from Thursday through Sunday at SportONE Parckview Icehouse in Fort Wayne, Ind.
However, he did have a slightly different way of describing clinching the roster spot.
“It’s just interesting,” Ashbaugh, a freshman at Saint Vincent College, laughed. “It’s rewarding, but it’s an interesting thing. I was confident in myself and my abilities, honestly. I was like, ‘I know where I’m at.’”
Interesting feels like a bit of an understatement for the journey Ashbaugh has taken to earn his place on Team USA.
Ashbaugh was born with achromatopsia, a congenital birth defect that left him with a visual acuity of 20/200, light sensitivity, nystagmus and color blindness. However, he’d be the first to tell you that his condition hasn’t interfered with accomplishing his goals, even if there were and still are challenges along the way.
The journey began when Anthony was 10, learning to skate at S&T Bank Arena in Indiana after being raised in a hockey-loving home with parents Rick and Angel Ashbaugh.
“I started a bit later than most,” Ashbaugh said. “I started playing in-house hockey when I was like 12 years old, but I started skating when I was like 10. I learned to skate before even picking up a stick. I got pretty good at skating, then I went into an in-house league, played hockey there for a little bit and, through one of my visual-aide people, I got into blind hockey.”
Ashbaugh played for sighted and blind teams, including the Armstrong Arrows 18U midget team, which took home the PAHL 18U Midget season and playoff championships during the 2021-22 season, and the Pittsburgh Rhinos, one of 12 blind ice hockey teams in the U.S.
“The speed of it is probably the hardest part,” Ashbaugh said of learning the game. “Tracking a puck in and of itself being fully sighted is hard, but being visually impaired it gets much harder. That was the biggest challenge, basically just trying to keep up and being able to communicate that to the kids that I was playing with. I’d be like, ‘Listen, I have these kinds of needs. We’ve got to talk. If you pass to me, you need to tell me.’ It’s mainly just communication.”
Along with an uptick and emphasis on communication, USA Hockey included some modifications to make the sport more accessible for the visually impaired. They use a larger, slower and noisier puck; goalie nets are 3 feet high as opposed to 4 feet to keep pucks low; and there’s a rule that teams have to complete one pass prior to attempting to score in the attacking zone. However, it’s still hockey at its core.
“When people think of blind people, they think of blind people that can’t see a thing,” Ashbaugh explained. “It’s not really what it is. There are completely blind people on the team. The goalies are completely blind, the defensemen have better vision, and the forwards, they’re legally blind but they can get around. They don’t need a cane or anything. I think people need to understand that it’s not all completely blind people.
“My uncle came to one of my games and asked, ‘When do the blind people get on?’ When you watch it, you don’t really realize that these guys are visually impaired. It just looks like hockey.”
Since he began playing blind hockey six years ago, Ashbaugh has participated in several Blind Hockey Summits and Disable Hockey Festivals in Pittsburgh, Chicago, St. Louis and Tampa.
He worked his way through the blind divisions of USA Hockey starting in the mid-tier blue division and working his way to top-tiered red before getting the call from coach Michael Svac of Team USA with a camp invitation.
“There’s two camps,” Ashbaugh said. “The first is in the state of Indiana, and the second is at Daemen University. … The first is just like a get-to-know-you, here’s what Team USA is, if you want to keep pursuing this, this is what we are. At Daemen was the actual tryout thing. It’s on-ice, off-ice. It’s constant. You wake up at 6 in the morning and you’re going until 10 p.m.”
The workload obviously includes plenty of ice time, but there’s a focus on communication and teamwork.
“It’s a lot of team bonding,” Ashbaugh said. “You wake up together, you get breakfast together, you go to the rink together, you skate together. You do everything as a team. It’s a lot of team building, so it’s not like skating hard all the time. We’ll have two ice times or maybe three at those events.”
The selection camp in New York was hosted in early August, and roster selections weren’t announced until September.
“It took a long time, so it feels very rewarding to finally get out there,” Ashbaugh said. “It’s been a very long process. It’s like everything. You just keep picking away at stuff, and eventually you get to where you want to be. You’ve just got to keep going.”
Going where exactly?
Ashbaugh laughed again and said, “I really don’t know, to be honest. I’m going wherever the road takes me. I’m going to take the opportunities that I get and, if one door closes, another one will open. I’m just going to play hockey and do my best. That’s all I can do.”
For now, Ashbaugh is only considering the near future — the Blind Hockey Classic — where he hopes his strong net-front presence as a two-way forward will help pull out a win against Team Canada.
“I’m really ready to build a relationship with the team and with my linemates and just getting after it,” Ashbaugh said.