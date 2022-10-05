knapp 10-5-22

John Galida caught and released this Allegheny River smallmouth bass last week.

 Jeff Knapp photo

It’s a window of opportunity that occurs each fall, when Allegheny River smallmouth bass gather in identifiable locations, oftentimes in large numbers. The potential for great fishing is there, perhaps the best of the season for both quality and quantity, largely dependent on weather and river conditions.

As water temperatures decline into the low 50 degree, the majority of the river’s Smallmouth Bass will have abandoned the shallower, faster current areas that served them well the past few months for deeper, more sheltered areas. A lot of fish squeezed into a comparatively small space often bodes well for the fisherman, particularly when they feel the instinctive need to aggressively feed as a prelude to the approaching winter. It’s notable also that the same environmental factors that push smallmouth bass into such areas also apply to other species. Walleye, Muskellunge and Northern Pike commonly add to a mixed bag.

