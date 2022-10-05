It’s a window of opportunity that occurs each fall, when Allegheny River smallmouth bass gather in identifiable locations, oftentimes in large numbers. The potential for great fishing is there, perhaps the best of the season for both quality and quantity, largely dependent on weather and river conditions.
As water temperatures decline into the low 50 degree, the majority of the river’s Smallmouth Bass will have abandoned the shallower, faster current areas that served them well the past few months for deeper, more sheltered areas. A lot of fish squeezed into a comparatively small space often bodes well for the fisherman, particularly when they feel the instinctive need to aggressively feed as a prelude to the approaching winter. It’s notable also that the same environmental factors that push smallmouth bass into such areas also apply to other species. Walleye, Muskellunge and Northern Pike commonly add to a mixed bag.
Late fall smallmouth bass habitat comes in sizes ranging from extra large pools stretching a mile or more to much more intimate spots. The former is most common within dredged holes that exist in Warren, Forest, and Venango counties. On a somewhat smaller scale are large pools — commonly called eddies on the Allegheny — that feature relatively deep water and mild current. Such eddies are usually located below a current-deflecting structure like rock/gravel bars typically found near creek mouths.
Boulder strewn banks, especially ones located on outside river bends, are another habitat type to explore. Outside bends usually feature deeper water. Boulders embedded along the riverbank create slack water pockets that serve as feeding lies for Smallmouth Bass, places where they can intercept food without expending excess energy.
Though late fall Allegheny River Smallmouth Bass will be relating to deep water, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be holding in deep water. When actively feeding they will often be found along shallow edges: tailout sections of large pools; on shallow flats and points adjacent to the deeper water; tucked tight against the bank in only a couple of feet of water. Shallow fish often mean feeding fish, meaning any sound fishing strategy will include targeting these areas first with appropriate presentations.
Logically, the opposite is true as well. Often the fish are less active and require plying deeper zones as well. And not all fish are doing the same thing at the same time. Understand that the difference between fishing shallow and fishing deep is often just a matter of them being up against the bank at the end of your cast, or under the boat at the end of your retrieve.
As noted earlier, weather and water conditions influence the late fall river bite. It’s usually late October or early November before water temperatures drop to into the low 50s. The ideal scenario is when there’s a gradual temperature decline from that point forward. Once the water temperature dips below 40 degrees Smallmouth Bass become lethargic, and though catchable, catch rates tend to plummet.
Within reason, higher fall flows tend to further concentrate fish and improve the action. Flow rates on the Allegheny are often up a bit at this time due to increased discharges from Allegheny Reservoir (Kinzua Dam) at this time. In my experience flows more than 8 feet at the USGS Franklin gauge and 7 feet at the Parker gauge place the river in the blown-out category. Floating dead eelgrass and leaves can be a negative factor on the Allegheny, the severity of which varies from year to year, even day to day.
In terms of lure/bait selection, I recommend a variety that includes bottom oriented jig-style baits, suspending hard bodied jerkbaits, and metal blade baits.
Regarding jig style baits, this includes tube jigs, Ned Rigs, twister tail grubs, and hair jigs. Full size three-to-four-inch tube jigs will catch fish, though finesse sized tubes such as Z-Man’s TRD TubeZ might provoke more bites on a day-to-day basis. Ned Rigs consisting of a three-inch finesse worm fished on a light jighead is another excellent option, and likely accounts of more Allegheny River Smallmouth Bass than other options if for no other reason than its current popularity. Grub style offerings such as the locally produced Galida’s Grubz are classics and continue to excel, particularly in the Golder Shiner and Top Secret patterns. And though not as popular as the others, hair jigs consisting of bucktail or rabbit fur are deadly. These options provide smallmouth bass with various profiles. Some days they eat them all, while on others they show a distinct preference.
Jig weight is perhaps an overlooked factor, but an important one. Regardless of jig style, three-sixteenths-ounce jigs are best. If it’s windy, or your plying deeper water, upping to a quarter-ounce might be necessary.
Suspending jerkbaits like Rapala’s Rip Stop, Megabass Vision, and Lucky Craft Pointer are excellent choices for working shallow flats. Bass holding on such structures tend to be active, willing to move a bit to eat a bait. Blade baits are necessary for working deeper water, such as 10- to 20-foot holes, the edges of drop offs, and the current seams located out from boulder banks.
Regardless of lure type, the key presentation word is slow. Slowly work jig style baits along shoreline areas with gentle hops, feeling for that spongy bite. Slowly working a jerkbait with lengthy pauses of a few seconds. Working the depths with a blade bait with subtle six-inch pumps.
As good as the late fall fishing is on the Allegheny, the resource deserves our respect. Due to the conditions detailed above they are vulnerable. Handle them with care, release them and they’ll be there next spring, ready to provide more sport.