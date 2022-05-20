Change is coming to Pittsburgh. At least it should be.
The Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t close the door on the pesky New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving up leads in three consecutive games in a first-round exit for the fourth season in a row.
The Pens find themselves in an unfamiliar situation. For the first time in 16 years, the future of
Pittsburgh’s core trio of Sidney
Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang is uncertain.
While Crosby has three years left on his contract, Malkin and Letang are free agents.
What Malkin and Letang have done in Pittsburgh is nothing short of extraordinary that only begins with the impressive team record of 16 straight years of postseason berths and three Stanley Cups. Geno and Tanger helped Sid take on the momentous task of not just turning the downward-spiraling Penguins into a contender, but making the football-obsessed city of Pittsburgh a hockey town.
As Malkin and Letang assisted Crosby in creating a legacy of
success for the Black and Gold, the fans got to watch Malkin and Letang grow up on and off the ice as they made their names
synonymous with the team and city.
Much like they did Marc-Andre Fleury, who was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 Expansion Draft after 14 seasons with Pittsburgh.
And, just like with Flower, it might finally be time to say thank you and goodbye to players that became icons. No matter how much it hurts. No matter how many times they call Sid “brother” or tell reporters they want to stay in the city that they consider their second home.
The NHL is a business first. The players and teams that become
family are just added bonuses.
Malkin turns 36 in July, and Letang turned 35 in April.
The Pens were the fourth-oldest team in the league this season, according to ESPN stats. You could tell.
Malkin can excel in spurts. When he’s good, he’s really good. When he’s bad, it’s a car accident you can’t look away from.
He reached the 20-goal mark for the 13th time in his career after playing just 41 games since returning from off-season knee surgery. At one point in the season, he had a seven-game point streak (5G, 6A).
He also had the worst plus-minus on the Penguins’ roster at minus-10.
Let’s face it. Malkin isn’t winning many puck races. He’s not great on defense, where a center’s job is to “float” where needed while the wings defend the points. His puck control in the neutral zone is
borderline horrific. His blind drop passes are beautiful when they
connect, but they rarely do.
Malkin is simply a turnover machine.
Geno had 48 giveaways in 41 games, according to TSN statistics. The only players on the Penguins who have more are Crosby (54) and Letang (79) in 69 and 78 games, respectively.
Malkin had 11 giveaways in the seven-game series against the Rangers, while Letang led the Pens with 18.
Of course Malkin is still a good player. He’s a strong on-ice force that, when he gets to the puck, can battle along the boards, and he can score big goals — like the triple-overtime winner in Game 1 against the Rangers. His leadership and locker room presence is unmatched.
But is Malkin’s fickle offensive dominance enough to make up for all his flaws? Maybe, if the price is right. Out of him and Letang, my guess is that he’d be more ready to take the hometown discount out of loyalty.
However, it’s best to let him go now and find a faster, more consistent center that is more trustworthy with the puck and spend some money on 30-year-old, first-line winger Bryan Rust, who is also a free agent this offseason.
It is no secret that you will not be seeing me at any Kris Letang fan club meetings.
I’ve always been a firm criticizer in his decision-making abilities on defense. He has a funny way of pinching the Penguins right out of games. If Pittsburgh is set on keeping around a core vet, I’d spend the money on Tanger.
At times, he looked like the fastest player on the ice during Round 1. He was relentless, averaging 29:51 minutes of ice time throughout the seven-game series, and he stood his ground, despite losing his defensive pairing of Brian Dumoulin in Game 1 to injury. He played smart for the majority of the series. That’s a huge point in my book.
Letang is also coming off his best season in his 16-year career. He had a personal best 58 assists, 68 points and 25:47 in ice time.
While Letang is the better option to keep, he can also fetch more money than Malkin on the open market. There are teams, like the Anaheim Ducks, that are far enough along in their rebuilds to look hopeful, while also holding youth, speed and cap space that Letang would fit perfectly into. It’s hard to admit, but he would thrive in Anaheim, which has a system similar to the Penguins of 2016 and 2017.
Much like Fleury deserved to be a starter somewhere other than Pittsburgh — which earned the fan favorite his first Vezina Trophy in 2021 — Letang deserves to play somewhere he’ll excel. That may not be with the Penguins anymore.
Crosby said he’d like to play at least three more years — the remainder of his current contract — in the NHL. The Penguins are in a good place where they have new management and not an immediate need to overhaul the entire roster. It would be smart to make small changes now while Crosby is still here to mentor them and make them better, and maybe they can add new life to an aging star in his final seasons. It could ease Pittsburgh into its imminent rebuild for when the captain hangs up his skates, while also putting a contender on the ice.
To do that, Pittsburgh needs cap space. Allowing Malkin and Letang to walk frees up a lot of it — around $17 million.
Every team has a shelf life. The Penguins kept a core together for 16 years, and that’s far longer than most. Malkin and Letang are impeccable athletes and even better people. They have helped shoulder the weight of expectations that may have otherwise swallowed Crosby whole, and they have built a legacy and dynasty in Pittsburgh.
Saying goodbye doesn’t take away from that. It’s just time.
If this is the end for Malkin and Letang, I’d like to say thank you, goodbye and good luck.