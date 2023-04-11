The time is now for trout fishing in our area of the state.
Cummings Reservoir located in Indiana County’s Blue Spruce Park was stocked Thursday with Rainbow Trout. The water body offers plenty of shoreline space and ample parking for anglers. Yesterday in Jefferson County, Cloe Lake was stocked by the PFBC with both Rainbow and Golden Trout.
Locating the depth at which trout are suspended is the biggest challenge when fishing calm waters. Once the trout are found, it can be difficult to keep multiple rods in the water. Rainbow Trout are willing to take most trout offerings, but it would be a benefit to have a few options. Paying attention to those enjoying success may clue you in on the hot bait or depth at which to fish. Asking the advice of another angler experiencing success is better than going home empty handed.
The big box stores are limited at this point in what they offer in regards to trout and a local Line n Bait shop would be the best bet for stocking up on supplies.
The state is also stocking streams regularly with dates and locations listed on the PFBC website.
High waters and muddy conditions limited the opening day harvest on the majority of streams in the state. The surplus of trout that remain have dispersed throughout the waters and have provided some good action for those still fishing.A good portion of anglers only fish the opening day of trout which can lead to some lack in competition for the trout that remain.
Checking out the stocking date for your favorite stream should be done soon as it will be the last round of trout. By early May the majority of trout stocking will be complete and gone will be the fishing in a barrel scenarios. When fish are still concentrated in the original stocking area, opportunity is greater and often produces creeled trout. As the season progresses, working the water and covering ground will be necessary to continue to enjoy this type of success.
With the significant cost of gas, camping out in combination with trout fishing can allow more time on the water at the same price. The forecast for this weekend appears favorable for such an activity. Sleeping in a tent or the vehicle can allow you to be on the water at first light, and if needed, back home with plenty of time left in the day. A couple days on the stream should allow one to locate some trout and enjoy the outdoors.
The warm weather should have turkey gobbling and putting a location on a long beard now is exciting although he may still disperse. Neighboring states are soon to hold openers with both Maryland and Ohio scheduled to begin turkey season next week.
Double checking all of your equipment now will allow enough time to replace or obtain anything that might be needed.
While not essential, a vest for turkey hunting makes it nice in the sense that each spring I know where to find all of my calls and camo accessories.
The youth hunt is fast approaching and mentors should have their hunters practicing with their shotgun. Practice makes perfect yet this is often forgotten when it comes to a young shooter. Shotshells used for dove hunting and target shooting are good for practice without the cost or kick of magnum turkey loads. Follow up shots should be discussed and given the choices I would rather have an extra dead turkey rather than a wounded one.