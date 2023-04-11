Zeke Wilson

Zeke Wilson writes about the outdoors for The Indiana Gazette.

The time is now for trout fishing in our area of the state.

Cummings Reservoir located in Indiana County’s Blue Spruce Park was stocked Thursday with Rainbow Trout. The water body offers plenty of shoreline space and ample parking for anglers. Yesterday in Jefferson County, Cloe Lake was stocked by the PFBC with both Rainbow and Golden Trout.

