IUP added a transfer to its basketball roster Friday.
Garvin Clarke is a 6-foot guard from Euclid, Ohio, who played two seasons at Akron. Clarke played in 24 games last season on a 22-11 team. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. He has two years of eligibility.
IUP coach Joe Lombardi announced the transfer in a tweet Friday morning.
Clarke played on the Bahamas National Team in 2021 and 2022. He scored 11 points in the 2022 MAC championship game.
He joins Anthony Watson, a 6-2 Bethel Park High School product and sophomore transfer from Butler County Community College, as new additions on the IUP roster.
IUP, 32-3 last season, has to replace three starters: Shawndale Jones, Dave Morris and Tomiwa Sulaiman. Sulaiman transferred to Division I Bryant (N.H.) several weeks ago.
Returning players include 6-8 senior Ethan Porterfield, 6-6 redshirt sophomore Damir Brooks and junior guards Jaylen Stewart and Dallis Dillard. Dylan Waldo, a 6-7 forward from Bethel Park, is expected to come off the redshirt list.
