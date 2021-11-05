In the past eight football seasons, few words have given IUP fans reason to relax as much as these two: Seton Hill.
Since the Griffins joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in 2013, they have been IUP’s bye week of sorts: The Crimson Hawks have won all seven matchups from 2013 to 2019 by an average score of 48-18. Only one meeting was decided by fewer than 23 points.
But as IUP (5-3) prepares to play the Griffins tomorrow, coach Paul Tortorella believes one thing to be true: the times, they are a-changing.
“They’re the most improved team in the league,” he said. “It’s like A and Z in the alphabet. They’re completely opposite of what they used to be.”
That may not be welcomed news for slumping IUP. It was only three weeks ago that the Crimson Hawks were flying high after they whipped previously unbeaten Slippery Rock by 27 points. But since then, IUP has coughed up a late lead and lost 38-34 to California and then sleep-walked through a Senior Day game with lowly Edinboro and watched their playoff hopes to evaporate with a 21-17 loss.
Maybe in other years, IUP would see Seton Hill as a chance to work out the kinks, but if the Crimson Hawks think that this year, they could be in trouble, Tortorella believes.
Under third-year head coach Daniel Day, Seton Hill (4-5) has already won more games this season than it did the past three seasons combined. The Griffins have wins over Wheeling (non-conference), Bloomsburg, Mercyhurst and Clarion. Their losses are to Kutztown, Slippery Rock, Edinboro, Gannon and California.
The losses to Kutztown, Edinboro and Gannon were all by 11 points or fewer.
“They run the ball now,” Tortorella said. “They’re in basic formations. Their defense is fairly basic, but they’re playing good defense.”
In years past, the Griffins seemed to care little for playing defense, routinely giving up a lot of points with the hopes they could score enough to win. But that didn’t happen often: Before this season, Seton Hill had won only 15 games since joining the PSAC in 2013.
Offensively, running the football seemed like an afterthought: Four of the PSAC’s top eight single-game highs for pass attempts belong to Seton Hill quarterbacks, with Andrew Jackson holding the record (77 attempts against California in 2014).
But now, the Griffins are trying to possess the ball more by using a rushing attack and by playing better defense. They’re fourth in the PSAC in scoring defense and total defense. They’re sixth in time of possession and rushing offense.
“Offensively, they’re helping their defense out by trying to control the ball,” Tortorella said. “They used to be a hurry-up, no-huddle kind of offense, even when they were behind by five touchdowns. Now, I think they’re averaging 32 minutes of time of possession. I think (Day) is doing a great job.”
The last two weeks, the Crimson Hawks have not been doing a great job. With one bad quarter against California and a listless afternoon against Edinboro, they let their playoff hopes slip away.
The best thing IUP can do now is to finish strong by winning its final two games, against the Griffins and at West Chester next Saturday. Tortorella reminded his team this week that all teams that make the playoffs lose their last game unless they win the national championship, so IUP has a rare chance available.
“I guess it’s like a consolation prize,” he said, “but it’s something to play for.”
No IUP team has ended the season with a win since 2013, when the Crimson Hawks pounded Shippensburg on the road, 42-21. But that team was in the playoff mix until the last week, so it had an obvious motivating factor.
This team is just playing for pride and offseason momentum.
“It’s our light at the end of the tunnel,” Tortorella said. “That’s what we’re playing for now.”
NOTES: IUP WR Irvin Charles, who did not play last week because of a thumb injury, is expected to play this week, Tortorella said. … The Crimson Hawks are 17-2 in road games under Tortorella. … Since 2015, IUP has lost back-to-back games only one other time, in 2018. … IUP has held Seton Hill to under 100 rushing yards in six of the seven all-time meetings.