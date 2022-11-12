The scars are evident.
Shawndale Jones has one on his knee, the result of surgery last winter to repair a torn ACL, but it’s covered by a brace when he’s on the basketball court.
There’s no hiding the horizontal scar on Ethan Porterfield’s neck. It’s fresh, smack-dab in the middle, a couple inches long, the result of a surgical procedure performed only two weeks ago to remove a tumor on a parathyroid gland that is believed to be non-cancerous.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard, was averaging 25 points per game last December and looking like an All-American in what was supposed to be his senior season at IUP, but the ACL injury left him facing surgery, extended rehab and, finally, a new senior year.
Porterfield, a 6-8 junior, emerged as one of the top all-around forwards in the region during a season when he often had to scramble to find a trash can before, during and after games to empty the contents of his stomach. He hopes the sick feeling has disappeared with the removal of the tumor and he, finally, feels like a new man.
Despite those trials and tribulations, and others along the way in a long campaign that often featured three freshmen in the starting lineup, IUP matched the school record for wins during a 33-3 season that ended in the national semifinals in Evansville, Ind.
Most of the pieces return for 2022-23 under 17th-year coach Joe Lombardi, and IUP enters the season ranked third nationally behind reigning national champion Northwest Missouri State and runner-up Augusta (Ga.). Leading scorer Armoni Foster departed to test his talent at Division I Buffalo for his final year, and Tommy Demogerontas used up his eligibility during an extra season when he was hampered by aftereffects of ACL surgery.
Jones and Porterfield join senior point guard David Morris as IUP’s main scoring threats. Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 forward and the PSAC West Freshman of the Year last season, returns in the starting lineup along with sophomore guard Kyle Polce. Morris and Porterfield were PSAC first-team selections last year.
Dallis Dillard, a 6-3 sophomore guard and a starter at some points last season, comes off the bench along with 6-6 redshirt freshman forward Damir Brooks, 6-4 junior forward K.J. Rhodes and 6-foot freshman guard Jaheim Bethea. Ousmane Diop, a 6-10 senior, will be eligible for the second semester.
So far, it hasn’t been a breeze. Jones continues to round into form, Porterfield’s surgery was postponed until two weeks ago from September when he developed COVID, Polce missed time due to a concussion, and an NCAA eligibility issue kept Dillard off the court.
“We have three starters dealing with health issues and we may not be a top 10 team in November and December,” Lombardi said. “We have all the players necessary to be that in January, but we need to get healthy and recover from some of these setbacks we had to deal with in the preseason.”
Lombardi continued his tradition of testing the Crimson Hawks against top-tier Division I competition in the preseason. Most notably, IUP led Syracuse by seven points early in the second half before losing 86-68. The Hawks also played at Miami — a game Hurricanes director of athletics and IUP Hall of Fame Dan Radokovich helped arrange — and lost 89-55.
“I’m really happy with our efforts in our eight-day exhibition season,” Lombardi said. “We had a very successful scrimmage at Niagara University, and that showed us we’re capable of competing. That got our eight-day journey off to a great start, and then being able to be ahead of Syracuse for 29 minutes showed me a lot about our team and our ability to compete on both ends of the floor.
“Then we went down to Miami and played what is a top 20 program and a lot people feel is better than the team that went to the Elite Eight last year. Our guys competed well, but we were just outmanned in that game.”
Morris was the most consistent player in the exhibition games. He posted game highs of 21 points and 10 assists against Syracuse and 14 points, two assists and two steals against Miami. Morris, an Erie native and a former Division I transfer from Tennessee State, spent time at point guard and shooting guard last season when he averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals.
“David was going back and forth between a couple positions, but I see him playing most of the season at the point guard position,” Lombardi said. “He has improved his shooting and I expect him to be high-percentage 3-point shooter. He also has the ability to get to the bucket. I just look for a significant step up in all parts of his game this year.”
“We’ve got everything we need,” Morris said. “I feel like if we work hard we have every piece of the puzzle and this could be our year.”
Jones, a former NJIT transfer from Pittsburgh, played seven games last year before he tore his ACL at West Chester.
“I’m good,” Jones said. “It was a long 10, 11 months coming back, but I was here all summer rehabbing with the trainers. I took time off when I needed it, but I’m 100 percent healthy — no pain, no nothing.”
Jones was torturing opponents last season by scoring at the basket, hitting 3s and drilling mid-range jumpers.
“He’s the glue,” Morris said. “He’s a great leader, and it definitely feels good to have him out on the court because he brings everybody to win, and he’s going to be big for us this year.”
“The joy he brings and the way he makes everybody smile just makes practice that much easier,” Porterfield said.
Polce earned his starting spot as a freshman by playing solid defense and filling his role on offense by moving the ball, setting good screens and hitting the open 3. Dillard was supposed to redshirt, but he was called on when Jones went down and made 11 starts.
“I feel better with Dallis being available moving forward,” Lombardi said. “He gives us some much-needed depth there.”
The freshman in this year’s lineup is Bethea, a 6-foot point guard from Philadelphia.
“Jah did a solid job for us in the exhibitions,” Lombardi said. “It’s very challenging for all freshmen to come into a championship-level program, and it’s even more challenging if you come in as a point guard. There’s so much for him to learn — the speed of the game is different, the fundamentals can vary from how he played in high school. We have a vision how we want him to play, and sometimes you have to take a step backward in order to move forward to reach that position. He’ll have some growing pains, but I expect him to give us some good depth at the point guard position this year.”
Sulaiman moved into the starting lineup as a freshman with Demogerontas’ injury and made a big impact on both ends of the court, averaging 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while turning high-energy plays with dunks, blocked shots, rebounds and defensive stands.
“You’ll see a more efficient player on offense and a guy that will have some nights when the ball finds him and he can score a fair amount of points,” Lombardi said. “He’ll also have nights when he just doesn’t get a lot of looks. And I think he’s OK with that because he just wants to win.”
Defense is Sulaiman’s constant.
“We have an elite defender in Tomiwa,” Lombardi said, “and then three guys who I would say are very good defenders with David, Kyle and Dallis. They have the ability to sit down and guard the perimeter this year, which is something every good team needs to do.”
Porterfield stretched the floor as IUP’s top 3-point shooter last season. He was hitting above 50 percent for most of the season and finished at 48.2. He ranked second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game, led in rebounding at 7.2 and shot 56 percent overall.
That effort came despite nights when Lombardi wasn’t sure Porterfield was going to make it out of the locker room.
“He was a real warrior last year battling through this,” Lombardi said, “and hopefully this operation alleviates 100 percent of that and when he gets back to full strength — may take few more weeks — hopefully he doesn’t have to deal with the sicknesses he had that plagued him around game time.”
“For the most part I’m feeling good,” Porterfield said. “My legs are still not all the way underneath me, but I’m slowly getting there. Every day there’s more improvement and I see improvement in my overall health. I’m excited to see how I feel in a couple weeks.”
Brooks, 4 inches shorter than Porterfield, is the backup at the center spot. He redshirted last season.
“Damir is playing an undersized center position and can be a lot like Chucky Humphries was a couple years ago,” Lombardi said. “He’s not as big or physical, but he makes up for it with quickness and desire, so we’re working on him becoming that hard-playing, high-energy type of athlete that we need in that position to give Ethan a spell.”
IUP opens the season Saturday against Concord (W.Va.) in Clarion’s tipoff tournament. The Hawks play Winston Salem State (N.C.) on Sunday.
The home opener is Wednesday against Bowie State (Md.).
The early season schedule also features a trip to Walsh (Ohio), which is ranked 20th nationally in the preseason, and a Thanksgiving weekend home game against New Haven (Conn.).
Conference play opens Dec. 3 at Mansfield.
“For obvious reasons we have high expectations,” Porterfield said. “We all know we have to come in every day and make sure we keep our focus at practice and games, and the next day carry that on, and the next thing you know we reach March in the same situation as last year. We still have room to grow, so I think we can exceed that. It’s definitely a challenge to come in every day and make sure we do.”
“We try to tell the team that last year’s identity, that was last year,” Morris said. “We know what we have, and we never want to forget last year, but we have to put it aside and take every day in practice and games and gain from that. We can’t dwell on the past and overthink the future, so we just take it day by day.”
Jones spent most of last year in crutches and then a brace while he watched from the bench and tried to lead in his capacity as an injured captain.
“I love this team, and I feel like everybody understands last year was last year,” he said. “It’s time to turn the page. We have a new book in front of us, and we have to fill the pages.”
NOTES: Jaylen Stewart, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from Seton Hill, is redshirting. He averaged 5.1 points but had 19 and nine points in two games against IUP. … Dolan Waldo, a 6-7 freshman from Bethel Park, is also redshirting. … Greg Bearer, a former IUP player who graduated in 2019, joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach. He replaces Ron Fudala, who left IUP in October to become the first head coach at South Carolina Bluffton. … IUP’s game Sunday against Winston-Salem State was two years in the making. The teams were scheduled to meet in the first round of the NCAA regional tournament at the KCAC in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of the season. … Foster had 11 points and four assists in his debut at Buffalo, an 88-87 win over Colgate on Monday.