Paul Tortorella isn’t worried about timeouts. But he is worried about time, as in his team doesn’t have much of it.
The IUP Crimson Hawks must get better, and they must do it now.
There are a lot of lessons to be learned from IUP’s stunning last-second loss to East Stroudsburg — including not trusting the scoreboard to always be correct. But above all, the numerous lessons learned from the mistakes that cost the Crimson Hawks dearly, there is one thing the IUP coach wants his players to remember.
“You can’t let a game come down to one score at the end,” he said, “because sometimes unfortunately things end up out of your control.”
This isn’t to say Tortorella didn’t take the blame for the fiasco at the end of the 13-12 loss. He and his staff erroneously thought they had one timeout left and tried to use it to bring the field goal team onto the field for the potential winning kick with about 10 seconds left, only to realize the scoreboard had been wrong, and the clock expired with the ball about 2 feet from the goal line before a play could be run.
“When you lose, as the head coach, you’re responsible,” Tortorella said. “There are so many things that go into winning and losing, but that doesn’t matter when you lose a game like that.”
What the seventh-year coach means is the game should never have come down to the final seconds. Statistically, IUP dominated the Warriors but too many mistakes took what could have been an IUP win and turned it into an IUP loss. The offense was inconsistent overall and unproductive on the ground. The defense gave up too many big plays that extended drives. And special teams wasn’t a difference-maker.
Had any of those things not been true Saturday, IUP might have survived and won the game.
But a few minutes into the game, after the Warriors scored a touchdown on their first possession, Tortorella said he felt uneasy about what was to come.
“They came down and scored first and went up 7-0 and we went three-and-out,” he said. “That’s not a good recipe right there to start. We had a couple chances in the first half and let them slip away and we only scored three points. Now, we are in a dogfight.”
From there, IUP took the lead and gained control, but the Crimson Hawks never delivered the knockout punch to win the game. At the end, they knocked themselves out.
Tortorella met with the team Monday as usual, and his message was clear: The game is over, and we’re moving on. But there was an asterisk.
“The message would be the same if we kicked the field goal and won,” he said. “But then you might think everything’s great. But we didn’t play very well. We can’t live a lie either.”
He told the Crimson Hawks they must improve. IUP can still achieve its main goals: win division, conference and region titles. But taking another loss might make that impossible.
“The whole season’s going to be determined by what we do in the (division),” he said. “It’s a loss, but it doesn’t prevent us from doing what we want to do anyway.”
As for the coach, he said he won’t rely on the scoreboard anymore to accurately tell him how many timeouts he has. He said he will keep track himself, ensuring no repeat of Saturday’s debacle. But timeouts are not the biggest concern Tortorella has these days.
There’s another game Saturday. IUP welcomes Shippensburg at 2 p.m. The last time the Raiders came to Indiana, they left with a win.
“We can’t keep playing games like that where one play can cost us the game,” Tortorella said. “We’ve just got to play better.”
