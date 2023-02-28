IUP and California will play for the third time this season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoff quarterfinals Wednesday at the KCAC.
The teams tip off at 7 p.m. with a berth in the semifinals at stake. IUP is the three-time defending conference champion.
California (16-13) advanced with an 84-69 victory over Seton Hill in the first round Monday at home. The Vulcans won for the seventh time in eight games, the loss coming Saturday at home against IUP, 80-77, in the regular-season. IUP, 27-1 and ranked third in NCAA Division II, also won the first regular-season matchup, 87-70 at home on Jan. 21.
In the first round, California led 39-35 at halftime and outscored Seton Hill 45-34 in the second half. The Vulcans shot only 43 percent overall but went 12-for-33 from 3-point range, including 9-for-18 in the second half. California also made 20 of 21 free throw attempts.
Keith Palek III and Cam Polak combined for 50 points for California. They were a combined 17-for-31 from the field with 10 3-pointers. Jermaine Hall Jr. grabbed 13 rebounds to go with nine points. Donald Whitehead Jr. came off the bench for 15 points.
The quarterfinal winners advance to the home of the highest remaining PSAC East seed to play in Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game is Sunday afternoon at the same site.
In Monday’s other games, Pitt-Johnstown beat Slippery Rock, 78-74; East Stroudsburg topped Shepherd, 81-65; and Lock Haven knocked off Millersville, 66-57.
In Wednesday’s other quarterfinals, Pitt-Johnstown visits Mercyhurst; East Stroudsburg travels to West Chester; and Lock Haven plays at Shippensburg.