Paul Tortorella went fishing for a quarterback, and he landed the biggest one in the sea.
Karst Hunter, a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility remaining, has committed to the Crimson Hawks and will join the team in August. Hunter, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback from Miller, S.D., spent the past two seasons at Colorado Mesa, a fellow NCAA Division II school.
“Karst Hunter was the best Division II quarterback in the transfer portal this year,” said Chuck Bitner, the national columnist for D2football.com. “At 6-4 he has the physical tools to make any kind of throw and he’s very instinctive in the pocket. As a runner, he’s deceptively fast and not afraid to take a hit. His addition to the roster makes IUP the favorite to win a second straight PSAC championship.”
Hunter chose IUP over a slew of other offers, including one from Division I FBS Northern Illinois, two from Division I FCS schools (Duquesne and South Dakota) and several from Division II, including West Texas A&M, Colorado State-Pueblo and Northern (S.D.) State.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, Hunter threw for 4,627 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 728 yards and 14 scores at Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks went a combined 12-8 in Hunter’s two seasons. He spent the 2020-21 at NCAA Division I FCS South Dakota State, where he was a wide receiver.
At IUP, Hunter is expected to be the starter this fall. There are only two quarterbacks on the roster this spring –– Nico Marchitelli and Blayne Romano –– and both are redshirt freshmen. They are handling things during spring drills, and their progress will be used to decide who the backup will be in the season.
Hunter is the seventh starting quarterback in a row to come to IUP via transfer, following Mike Box (Connecticut, 2011-13), Chase Haslett (Illinois, 2014), Lenny Williams (Temple, 2015-18), Quinton Maxwell (Ohio, 2019), Harry Woodberry (Eastern Illinois, 2021) and Mak Sexton (Pittsburg State, 2022).
Other news and notes from IUP spring practice:
GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Not surprisingly, the IUP defense had the upper hand thus far in spring.
“We’re young at some positions on offense, and guys are competing for the first time, so the defense has an advantage because a lot of those guys have played a decent amount of football,” Tortorella said.
But the IUP coach isn’t impressed with his defense yet. With eight starters returning and a handful of regulars also back, expectations for the Crimson Hawks on defense are high.
“The bar is being set a lot higher for the defense,” he said. “Now is the time. Maybe last year what was a pass breakup this year should be an interception. Maybe last year what was a tackle for loss this year should be a forced fumble.”
STILL SHOPPING: Adding Hunter fills the biggest question on offense, but on defense, there is still a noticeable gap in the middle of the line, where Raunya Mitchell and Greg Moore have graduated. But Tortorella said he’s interested in bringing in a veteran transfer to shore up the line.
“You always have prospects, especially at positions where you’re thin, and that’s probably the thinnest part of the defense,” he said. “Hopefully we can add a guy and then we’ll feel pretty good about ourselves defensively.”
MAKING PROGRESS: Marchitelli and Romano have had both good and bad days in practice. But Tortorella said once they get through their growing pains, he’s comfortable that both can help the team in some way.
“If they just stay away from negative plays, they’re fine,” he said. “Sometimes throwing an incomplete pass isn’t bad. They just need to stay away from the negative plays.”
SWITCHING SIDES: Because of an abundance of defensive backs –– there are 14 on the roster –– and a lack of depth at running back, junior Randy Washington has been moved to the offense and has impressed his coach.
“If you give him two carries, he might not gain a yard, or even lose a yard,” Tortorella said. “But the third time, he might break it for 35 yards.”
Tortorella doesn’t yet know what the long-range plan will be for Washington, who started at cornerback and safety the past two seasons, but he likes what he sees so far.
“We’re looking for more speed on offense, and he has a lot of speed and a lot of juice,” Tortorella said. “I think he’s doing a pretty good job. I think he can be a part of the (running back) rotation, I really do.”
INJURY UPDATES: Qadir White, the 6-7 transfer from Syracuse who was expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot, has been limited because of a knee injury.
“He’s been hurt,” Tortorella said. “He’s had a rough start. What’s killing him is he hasn’t played a ton of football the last two years, and now he’s hurt and he’s missing a lot of time. So he hasn’t really been a factor at all.”
Running back Dayjure Stewart is sitting out spring ball because of a torn ACL that was surgically repaired in January. So is receiver Derek Lockhart, who injured his knee in the season opener. Both are expected back in the fall.
NOTES: When asked who the most improved player so far has been, Tortorella singled out running back J.D. Younger. “He’s just a lot more decisive,” Tortorella said. “He has really looked good.” … He also praised young linemen Chad Layton and Aiden Marshall, who have had spent a lot of time on the first team offense. “They have shown some glimpses,” he said. … One player to watch on offense is receiver Omar Stewart Jr., a 6-2 big-play threat. “If he can avoid the bad play, like running the wrong routes, he can make some catches and make some plays,” Tortorella said. “But he can’t screw up the route. He needs to get the fundamentals and the mental aspect of it. But he has a lot of talent, and he has shown it.” … A scrimmage to wrap up spring drills is tentatively scheduled for April 19, at 4 p.m.