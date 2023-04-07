Karst Hunter

Paul Tortorella went fishing for a quarterback, and he landed the biggest one in the sea.

Karst Hunter, a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility remaining, has committed to the Crimson Hawks and will join the team in August. Hunter, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback from Miller, S.D., spent the past two seasons at Colorado Mesa, a fellow NCAA Division II school.

