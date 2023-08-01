This weekend, the 2023 IUP football season officially gets under way when players report for the annual preseason camp. Crimson Hawks head coach Paul Tortorella expects to have 90 players on campus when they begin practice Monday morning, 24 days before the Aug. 31 season opener at home against Ashland.
This will be Tortorella’s sixth season as head coach, and he owns a 48-11 record with three playoff berths, two PSAC titles, and one regional championship to his credit.
After Ashland, IUP has home games against East Stroudsburg (Sept. 9), Shippensburg (Sept. 16), California (Oct. 7), Edinboro (Oct. 14) and Gannon (Oct. 28), and road games at Mercyhurst (Sept. 23), Slippery Rock (Sept. 30), Seton Hill (Oct. 21), Clarion (Nov. 4) and Bloomsburg –– or PSAC championship game (Nov. 11).
Here are some storylines to follow as camp begins for the Crimson Hawks:
THE BASICS: Practices will be held Monday through Saturday, from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m., at Miller Stadium.
An intrasquad scrimmage is tentatively set for August 16, with another one on the calendar to wrap up camp on Aug. 23. Tortorella said the second scrimmage is expected to be at night, under the lights. Both are free for spectators.
BEFORE WE GET STARTED: If you think the Crimson Hawks have been licking their wounds since their 2022 season ended with a lopsided home loss to Shepherd in the Super Region One championship game last November, well you’d be wrong.
“That game has no bearing on what we’re doing today,” Tortorella said.
When he looks back at the 48-13 loss, Tortorella doesn’t wince in pain or lament missed opportunities. He calls it a “perfect storm,” one that IUP just could not endure.
“If you had told me the night before the game that we were going to lose the way we did, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Tortorella said. “That game was kind of a perfect storm. We got beat in all phases. They played great and we didn’t play very good.”
THE MAIN CONCERN: If there’s one part of the roster that’s obviously thin, it’s up front on defense, where the Crimson Hawks have few experienced players at the two inside lineman spots. All-conference seniors Greg Moore and Raunya Mitchell are gone, and they are likely to be replaced by freshman Julian Jeffries, sophomores Terell Williams and Logan Danielson and senior Stone Shugarts, among others. There is no lack of talent there, just a lack of experience.
“We’ll have to do some things that take the pressure off those guys if stopping the run is an issue,” he said. “We’re not really big enough at the edge to move a guy in there, which is kind of what we’ve done in the past.”
UNDER CENTER: At starting quarterback, the Crimson Hawks have highly touted transfer Karst Hunter coming aboard from Colorado Mesa. But after Hunter, there is only a question mark.
There are two other QBs on the roster with some experience in the program, sophomore Nico Marchitelli and redshirt freshman Blayne Romano. Both competed for snaps during spring drills, but neither was impressive enough to win the starting job. Now, as preseason camp gets under way, Marchitelli and Romano will battle for the No. 2 spot.
In a perfect world, Tortorella would have been able to recruit another quarterback with experience to serve as Hunter’s understudy. But players like that are nearly impossible to find.
“At our level it’s tough to have two good quarterbacks,” Tortorella said. “If a guy’s a backup for two years and he’s pretty good, he’s probably going to go somewhere else and be a starter. We’ve had years here where we’ve held our breath because it was a big drop off from the starter to the next guy.”
SPEAKING OF QBs: Looking around the PSAC, one noticeable thing is that many teams are starting over with new quarterbacks. IUP lost Mak Sexton to graduation, while other top-tier QBs such as California’s Noah Mitchell, Gannon’s Kory Curtis and Slippery Rock’s Noah Grover used up their eligibility.
In the east, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent is in the NFL, East Stroudsburg’s Jake Cirillo is gone, and the situation at Shippensburg, Millersville and West Chester is up in the air.
“It’s pretty much an unknown across the board, both in the east and the west,” Tortorella said. “Everybody’s kind of in the same situation.”
ARRIVALS: Since the conclusion of spring drills in April, Tortorella and his staff added a few transfers to the roster: wide receivers Quinn Zinoble (Albany), Jack Goodrich (West Florida) and Sebastian Campbell (Colorado Mesa) and offensive lineman Kalechi Okoro (Concord).
Zinoble is a big addition. He was a standout at Clarion in 2019 and 2021 (80 catches for 1,180 yards and 10 TDs) and then moved up to Division I FCS Albany for a year (18-292-1). This was the third time IUP recruited the 6-3, 210-pound Zinoble, having offered him coming out of high school and then again after he left Clarion after the 2021 season.
“I’m excited about seeing what he can do,” Tortorella said. “He’s a big body. He’s really long and he’s got really good hands and he knows how to play the position. He has a high football IQ. He probably learned a lot last year at Albany against some really good competition, so nothing should be phasing him.”
Goodrich and Campbell will have to battle a crowded wide receiver grouping for playing time, but Okoro is expected to start on the left side of the line, along with fellow transfer Daric Cottman, of Virginia Wise.
DEPARTURES: One of the key players in the 2022 recruiting class, tight end Aiden Johnson (Conestoga Valley), is no longer on the team. Tortorella said Johnson has chosen to leave school and join the workforce. … One member of the 2023 class, defensive lineman Jackson Tonya (Central Valley) has chosen not to attend IUP, but will be playing elsewhere, the IUP coach said. … Tight end Dominic Carlucci, a transfer from Stetson who announced on Twitter over the winter his intention to transfer to IUP, is not on the team, Tortorella said. … Also, offensive lineman Qadir White, who joined the team in January from Syracuse, has been let go. The 6-foot-7 White missed most of spring drilled with a knee injury. “It was too much (for him),” Tortorella said. “He hadn’t really played in three years. We took a shot. It was worth it on our end, and I wanted to give the kid a chance.”
STILL WAITING: Tortorella said the NCAA has requested more information before deciding on whether to award another season of eligibility for right tackle McLean Djouha.
A member of Tortorella’s initial signing class of 2017, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound Djouha didn’t see action until 2019. But he has played in 30 games in the Crimson Hawks’ past three seasons. If he is granted another season of eligibility, he would be an immediate boost to a line that has lost three starters.
“If he would be eligible,” Tortorella said, “we would be probably not as experienced as we’ve been in the past, but talent-wise would be really pretty good.”
RULE CHANGE: Tortorella said the NCAA’s new rule in Division II that allows true freshmen to play in up to three games and still retain their redshirt year won’t have a huge impact on the way he and his staff plan to use players.
“Where that comes in is if we play a guy and it was a mistake, if a guy isn’t ready,” he said. “Every year, we probably have one guy that we question whether we should redshirt him. Most guys, we know whether they are ready or not. With the new rule, we’ll play that guy and if he looks like he belongs, we’ll keep playing him. If he doesn’t, then we’ll pull him. That’s all that is.”
NOTES: Running back Dayjure Stewart, the Crimson Hawks’ leading rusher last season, will not participate in camp because of offseason knee surgery. Stewart, who gained 794 yards in only 8 games, suffered a torn ACL in the first meeting with Shepherd, in November. He is not expected to be cleared to play until after the season has begun.
IUP has two notable additions of players who missed most of last season. Wide receiver Derek Lockhart, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game, is back and healthy, as is defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr., who broke his leg in the fourth game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.