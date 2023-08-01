iup logo 01.jpg
Picasa

This weekend, the 2023 IUP football season officially gets under way when players report for the annual preseason camp. Crimson Hawks head coach Paul Tortorella expects to have 90 players on campus when they begin practice Monday morning, 24 days before the Aug. 31 season opener at home against Ashland.

This will be Tortorella’s sixth season as head coach, and he owns a 48-11 record with three playoff berths, two PSAC titles, and one regional championship to his credit.