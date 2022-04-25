Paul Tortorella keeps a magnetic board in his office that lists all his players at their current positions. When the IUP football coach looks the board up and down, he doesn’t see many spots of concern.
“It would be hard for me right now to say, ‘Hey, at this position we’re not good enough and we need to go find a guy in the (transfer) portal,’” Tortorella said Friday night after the Crimson Hawks’ annual spring scrimmage. “We’re always looking to improve our team, but I don’t think we’re weak in any position. We got to get better in all positions, but I don’t think we’re weak in any.”
That much was true Friday at Miller Stadium when Tortorella and his staff put the 60 players through a 61-play intrasquad scrimmage that took about 80 minutes. In front of roughly 150 fans on a beautiful, warm evening under the lights, the Crimson Hawks showed why their coach feels good about his team.
“When the offense makes a play, you want to yell at the defense, and when the defense makes a play, you want to yell at the offense,” Tortorella said. “But you’ve got to take the good with the bad. I don’t think there were any major missed assignments, which is good, on both sides of the ball.”
Although the scrimmage was 11-on-11 with a complete officiating crew, it was not quite a full dress rehearsal. To avoid injuries, the coaches asked the officials to blow a play dead when the ball carrier was likely to be tackled but still upright. Defenders could wrap up a ball carrier, but they could not bring them to the ground.
While the end product — somewhere between two-hand touch and tackle football — did not allow for big hits on either side of the ball, Tortorella said he didn’t need to see live tackling to get a sense of where his team was. It’s how the Crimson Hawks have practiced throughout spring ball, hoping to limit the likelihood of injuries.
“I’m not concerned about tackling in the spring because a lot of the tackles you miss have nothing to do with getting the guy to the ground,” he said. “It’s about getting in position to make the tackle, and what I saw tonight was a lot of guys in the right position to make the tackle. I really like how we’re practicing.”
There were only two touchdowns, both on pass plays. Mak Sexton, the transfer quarterback from Pittsburg (Kan.) State who is likely to be the starter this fall, connected with all-region wide receiver Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) for a 2-yard touchdown on the first series of the game, and backup QB Logan Horn connected with redshirt freshman Isaiah Houser for a pretty 60-yard strike on the third series.
Unofficially, Sexton finished 15-for-23 for 160 yards and Horn completed 7 of 11 attempts for 98 yards. Neither threw an interception. Tortorella said he likes the development of Sexton, a native of Texas with a big arm who is capable of making throws many NCAA Division II quarterbacks cannot.
“He’s really happy to be here,” Tortorella said. “His teammates love him. He’s got a quiet presence about him but if he needs to say something, he will. He’s in total control of the offense. I really like where we are offensively.”
Brown was the leading receiver, with 64 yards on five catches. Hilton Ridley added five catches for 61 yards, showing he might be ready for an increased workload this fall as IUP tries to replace the production of Irvin Charles, who caught 39 passes for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Last year, opposing defenses often had to choose to either double Brown (55 catches for 802 yards and 7 TDs) or Charles, and should Ridley or another outside receiver play well enough, that will happen again this year.
“It was hard last year for teams to double one guy because the other one is a one-on-one nightmare,” Tortorella said. “Ridley, the last week and a half, has really stepped up his game. He has a big body, and he has good hands. He’s hard to cover because he’s so big.”
The main highlight for the defense came near the end of the scrimmage. In back-to-back two-minute periods designed to simulate the end of a close game, the IUP offense came up empty on both opportunities. Otherwise, safety Darius Bruce scooped up a fumble and likely would have returned it roughly 40 yards for a touchdown if the play hadn’t been whistled dead as soon as he took possession. That was the game’s only turnover.
“We’re getting there on defense,” Tortorella said. “The thing is, we’ve got guys who have started, and we got guys with experience. But they’re mostly all sophomores. That’s the fact of the matter.”
NOTES: Three kickers attempted field goals. Aiden Spitler and Aiden Dresmich went 2-for-2, from 32 and 37 yards, and Nicholas Morrison was 1-for-2. Spitler and Morrison were each 1-for-1 on extra-point kicks. ... The IUP offense had 14 run plays and 34 passes. The rest of the plays were special teams punts or kicks. ... Maurice Feazell led the IUP defense with 1.5 sacks. Raunya Mitchell added 1.0 and Will Mayr had 0.5. ... Dayjure Stewart was the leading rusher, with 34 yards on four carries, although 23 of the yards came on one play. ... The only projected starter to sit out because of injury was left guard John Robinson (knee).