Battling adverse weather conditions throughout the round, IUP grabbed the lead after the first round of the Cecil C. Spadafora Invitational at the Indiana Country Club on Monday.
IUP took a four-shot lead, carding a 9-over-par 293 as a team in conditions that included temperatures in the 40s with gusty winds and pelting rain.
Malone (Ohio) is second on the team leaderboard with a 297, followed by Davis & Elkins (W.Va.) in third with a 300.
Malone’s Connor Curry leads the individual field with a 3-under 68 heading into today’s second and final round.
Individually for IUP, Jackson Buccigross was one of four players to finish at even par or better and sat in a tied for second. Buccigross shot an even-par 71, which included a stretch of 3-under over his final six holes to finish tied for second overall. He finished with five birdies, including the opening hole, along with 13, 14, 16 and 18.
Guillermo Salazar is tied for fifth following a first-round score of 73. Salazar rebounded from a stretch of consecutive bogeys on 15 and 16 with a birdie on the par-3 17th to card a 3-over 74.
John Olsen matched Salazar at 3-over 74 in a tie for eighth.
Alex Swinnerton had a tough ending to his round with a double bogey and bogey but managed to card a 75, which is tied for 12th. Swinnerton was consistent throughout the round, carding 14 pars before the last stretch.
Shaun Fedor rounded out the IUP lineup in a tie for 12th alongside Swinnerton with his first-round 75.
Cameron Gerue and Richie Kline competed as individuals, placing tied for 38th (78) and tied for 78th (83), respectively.
Also in the team standings, Millersville is fourth at 302 and Charleston (W.Va.) fifth at 304.