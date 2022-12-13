iup logo 01.jpg
Picasa

When Paul Tortorella looks around at the NCAA Division II football landscape, he doesn’t recognize what’s been his home for almost three decades. He’s like a stranger in a strange land.

Players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal the day after their season ends, hoping to move to a better situation. Players transferring multiple times after learn the grass truly isn’t always greener. High school players find fewer and fewer opportunities. And coaches are concerned about the long-term sustainability of it all.

Tags