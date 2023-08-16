iup football logo
IUP will open the football season ranked 16th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, and its first game will be a matchup of nationally ranked teams.

The Crimson Hawks open a new season at home against No. 12 Ashland (Ohio) on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. IUP knocked off Ashland, 19-13, in the second round of the Division II playoffs last season.