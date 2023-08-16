IUP will open the football season ranked 16th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, and its first game will be a matchup of nationally ranked teams.
The Crimson Hawks open a new season at home against No. 12 Ashland (Ohio) on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. IUP knocked off Ashland, 19-13, in the second round of the Division II playoffs last season.
The AFCA poll is one of two official NCAA Division II football national rankings, along with the D2Football.com poll. These preseason rankings carry over into Week 1 of the season, followed by a weekly poll by the AFCA.
IUP has consistently been listed as a ranked squad during the five-year tenure of coach Paul Tortorella (48-11), earning a top 25 ranking in 51 of the possible 65 national polls during that span.
For the second straight year, Ferris State (Mich.) begins the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs repeated as Division II national champions in 2022 and open the new season against Mercyhurst on Thursday, Aug. 31. Colorado School of Mines, Grand Valley State (Mich.), Pittsburg State (Kan.) and Angelo State (Texas) round out the top five.
Coming off the heels of a 10-2 season that included a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division title, a PSAC championship and an appearance in the Super Region One Championship game, the Crimson Hawks were tabbed as the PSAC West preseason favorites on Aug. 10. It marked the eighth time in the past 11 seasons IUP was picked atop the PSAC West preseason poll.
IUP is one of three teams from the PSAC in the preseason rankings, along with No. 13 Shepherd (W.Va.) and No. 15 Slippery Rock. Elsewhere in the PSAC, California, Millersville, Kutztown and Gannon were listed among the teams receiving votes.
