It’s one out of the 10 games on IUP’s schedule. Ten percent. No more, no less.
Yet when the Crimson Hawks welcome No. 8 Slippery Rock on Saturday in their annual homecoming game, more than just a win or loss will be on the line.
“It’s a big game because it’s the next game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, “but obviously it ends up a little bit higher because we’re playing a much better team. No disrespect to the other teams we’ve played, but it’s a top 10 team we’re playing and usually, this game has a lot to say about what goes on in the conference.”
What it usually has to say about the PSAC West is who has the best shot of finishing on top. In fact, in eight of the past 10 seasons, the winner of the IUP-Slippery Rock game has gone on to win the division title, so it doesn’t need to be said that this game is a huge game for both programs. But Tortorella doesn’t want his team to think like that just yet. He doesn’t want the players to put any more weight on this game than they do any other.
“You can’t go into this game thinking it’s do-or-die,” he said, “Or if we win, we got it made and if we lose, we’re done. I don’t think you can do that.”
IUP enters the contest with an unsurprising 3-0 record. Only the opener at East Stroudsburg was much of a game, as the Crimson Hawks needed a field goal from true freshman Nick Andrasi as time expired to escape with a 38-35 win. Otherwise, IUP trounced Shippensburg and Mercyhurst by a combined score of 77-37.
The Rock is also unbeaten –– and largely untested. In wins over Wayne State, West Chester, Millersville and Seton Hill, Slippery Rock has outscored its opponents 152-40 and outgained them 1,837-802.
Tortorella said what’s especially impressive about The Rock’s start to the season is how well its defense is playing. After losing seven defensive starters to graduation, Slippery Rock added five transfers to the defense this offseason and seemed to be a better unit.
Through four games, Slippery Rock ranks third in NCAA Division II in total defense (200.5 yards per game allowed) and seventh in scoring defense (10.0 points per game allowed).
“They’ve kind of reloaded on defense,” Tortorella said. “They’re really good on defense. They’re really good up front. (Jeff) Marx and (D.J.) Adediwura, the two (defensive) ends, they’re top-notch, and 45 (Brandon Tuck-Hayden), the new linebacker from Wayne State, he’s a really good player. And the two DBs that they brought in (Jacob) Williams and (Kevin) Hyde, they’re really good. They have kind of rebuilt their defense instead of trying to make their way with young guys like we did last year.”
In last week’s win over Mercyhurst, the Lakers decided they would not let the IUP defense beat them with the deep ball and used six defensive backs throughout the game. Consequently, the Crimson Hawks ran all over them, gaining nearly 400 yards on the ground. The problem for Mercyhurst wasn’t the plan, it was the execution.
Tortorella said he doesn’t expect Slippery Rock to try such a thing. He expects it will play its base 4-3 defense with the plan to stop the run and expect the Rock secondary to go man-to-man with IUP receivers Duane Brown, Qashah Carter and Hilton Ridley.
“Sometimes as a coach, you really have to know who you are and how you have to have a chance to win the game,” Tortorella said. “I mean, Slippery Rock, there’s nothing they need to gamble with. They’ll just play their defense. They’re not worried about us running the ball. They’re not worried about Duane. They’ll have some tweaks here and there, but they’re not going to come in and say, ‘We’re going to just let you run the ball and see what happens,’ or ‘we’re going to load up and come after you and hold on one-on-one.’ I mean, they’re not going to do that. They’re going to just play her defense. They’re giving up 10 points a game. You could argue they have to change anything.”
The IUP offense, though, seems to be almost unstoppable through three games.
Under new offensive coordinator Larry Wilson (a former Slippery Rock player), the Crimson Hawks have had 36 offensive possessions and have scored 14 touchdowns and kicked three field goals. Not once have they been forced into a 3-and-out series ending with a punt. Three drives have ended after three plays or fewer, but those were stopped by turnovers.
IUP is No. 3 in the country in total offense (502.7 yards per game), No. 4 in passing efficiency (182.01 rating) and No. 8 in average time of possession (34:08).
It adds up to a game with the potential of being another classic in this series, which IUP leads 46-39-2. But Tortorella said the Crimson Hawks aren’t going to concern themselves with the name on their opponent’s jersey or national rankings or division titles.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing or how important the game is, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “What does matter is how you play. Against them, if you play well, you have a chance to win. If you don’t, you probably are going to lose.”