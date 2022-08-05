For the first time since 2018, but the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, IUP is the favorite to win the PSAC West, based on the preseason poll among the league’s football coaches.
The Crimson Hawks share the top spot with Slippery Rock in the eight-team division, with each team receiving three first-place votes. California was third with two first-place votes. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.
After IUP, Slippery Rock and California the rest of the poll is Gannon, Edinboro, Seton Hill, Mercyhurst and Clarion.
IUP was also picked first in the PSAC West preseason poll in 2012-14 and 2016-18.
The Crimson Hawks, under sixth-year head coach Paul Tortorella (38-9), went 7-3 overall (5-2 in PSAC West) last season. Included in IUP’s eight wins was a 48-21 drubbing of Slippery Rock on the road in October.
This year, the Crimson Hawks return a number of starters and key contributors from the 2021 team, including 11 of the 17 Crimson Hawks who earned all-PSAC West honors last season. That list includes first-teamers wide receiver Duane Brown, offensive lineman Darrell Davis, defensive lineman Tyrone Fowler Jr. and punter Dylan Grubbs, and second-team picks defensive back Darius Bruce, wide receiver Qashah Carter, defensive back Jaheim Howard, offensive lineman Collin Pietropola, offensive lineman John Robinson, tight end Grant Smith and defensive lineman Vaughn Wallace.
A key addition to the Crimson Hawks this season comes at quarterback, where former Pittsburg State (Kan.) starter Mak Sexton, a native of Leander, Texas, has transferred to IUP and is expected to be the starter. In 25 games at Pittsburg State, Sexton threw for 4,811 yards and 37 touchdowns.
In the PSAC East, Shepherd and Kutztown are tied for the top spot, with each receiving four first-place votes. West Chester is third, followed by Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven.
IUP kicks off its 2022 season on Sept. 10 at East Stroudsburg. The first home game is Sept. 24 against Mercyhurst in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
Sept. 10 at E.Stroudsburg 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Shippensburg 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 Mercyhurst 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 Slippery Rock 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at California noon
Oct. 22 Seton Hill 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Bloomsburg 2 p.m.