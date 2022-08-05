IUP logo

For the first time since 2018, but the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, IUP is the favorite to win the PSAC West, based on the preseason poll among the league’s football coaches.

The Crimson Hawks share the top spot with Slippery Rock in the eight-team division, with each team receiving three first-place votes. California was third with two first-place votes. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

