The Indiana University of Pennsylvania department of athletics announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2023.
The class consists of 10 former student-athletes, two longtime athletic trainers and one team representing 10 sports, all making up the department’s 28th induction class.
Along with the coach/administrator and team categories, Dr. Jack Frank will be recognized as the Honorary Bell Ringer.
The class consists of: Paul Bingham; baseball, 2010; Derrick Freeman; men’s basketball; Michelle Jones; volleyball, 2007; Brianna Liebold; women’s track and field, 2011; Donald Lindich; baseball/football, 1965; Chris Morgan; football, 2008, 2009; Jackie Rutkowski; women’s lacrosse, 2007; Megan Woodall, women’s basketball, 2001; Kerry Yacamelli; football, 2001, 2005; Nicholas Yutko; men’s cross country, 1983 (posthumous); Ron Trenney, Frank Trenney; athletic trainers; and the 1968 men’s golf team.
“Here at IUP, we are fortunate to have a rich history and tradition within intercollegiate athletics,” said Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics. “This 2023 Hall of Fame class played a vital role in that storied tradition of success, and are certainly worthy of recognition this fall for their many contributions.”
The 2023 class is set for formal induction on Saturday, Sept. 9, prior to the IUP football game against East Stroudsburg.
The new inductees bring the total to 315 former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and teams who have made significant contributions to IUP Athletics and have enhanced its image and reputation and are now enshrined in the IUP Athletics Hall of Fame.
Paul Bingham, baseball, 2006-10: NCAA Division current record holder for career triples (28)... Drafted in 20th round of MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres; played three seasons in Padres minor league system... 2010 Daktronics DII First Team All-American... 2010 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Atlantic Region... Four-time All-PSAC selection... First team All-PSAC in 2010... Part of 36-win team in 2008, setting a single-season program mark... Member of 2010 PSAC West championship squad... Top five in program history in virtually every hitting category... Program leader in career batting average (.417), runs scored (204), walks (111) and stolen bases (98).
Derrick Freeman, men’s basketball, 1993-96: Seventh in program history in career points (1,535) at time of graduation... Second in career field goals made (661) and steals (204) at time of graduation... Fifth in program history in blocks (78) at time of graduation... Shot 55.7 percent over his playing career, averaging 17.2 points/game... 587 total rebounds.
Michelle Jones, women’s volleyball, 2003-07: Third all-time in program history with 1395 career kills... Seasons of 403 and 389 kills rank in the top 15 among program history for a single season.
Brianna Liebold, women’s track and field, 2008-11: Two-time NCAA Indoor All-American in the long jump... 2010 USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Field Athlete of the Year... PSAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year (2010, 2011)... PSAC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year (2011)... Five total PSAC championships in the jumping events throughout her IUP career... Two-time PSAC indoor long jump champion (2009, 2011)... Two-time PSAC indoor triple jump champion (2010, 2011)... PSAC outdoor long jump champion (2011)... Two-time PSAC Indoor Field MVP.
Donald Lindich, baseball/football, 1962-65: Earned eight varsity letters at then-Indiana State College (ISC) between football and baseball... Served as team captain as a two-sport athlete... Scored first-ever touchdown at the new Gorge P. Miller Stadium with a 97-yard fumble return in 1962 against Westminster... Co-captain of 1964 ISC football squad that won its first PSAC West Championship... Finished career with 14 interceptions, second all-time at the time of graduation... Hit .414 in 1962 for ISAC team that reached the NAIA regional playoffs.
Chris Morgan, football, 2003-07: 2006 PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year... All-PSAC Second Team (2004)... Rushed for 1,318 yards in 2006, top 10 in program history for a single season... Amassed 3,817 career rushing yards, third in program history... Ran for 34 total touchdowns... Had two games with over 250 yards rushing.
Jackie Rutkowski, women’s lacrosse, 2004-07: Graduated as IUP’s career points (192) and assists (58) leader... All-PSAC First Team in 2007... Second in program history for career goals (134) at the time of graduation... Owned single-game program records for goals (9) and assists (8).
Megan Woodall, women’s basketball, 1998-2001: All-PSAC West Second Team in 2000-01... All-PSAC West First Team in 1999-2000... Passed out 11 assists against Clarion in December 1999, a top 10 mark in program history... Had at least 120 assists in three seasons with the program... Top 10 in program history with 387 career assists... 171 career steals, ranking in the top 20 in program history.
Kerry Yacamelli, football, 1991-94: Listed as part of IUP’s CFB 150 group, recognized as an individual that contributed to the tremendous success of IUP football... Second Team All-PSAC offensive tackle in 1994... Played for legendary head coach Frank Cignetti.
Nicholas Yutko, men’s cross country, 1979-83: Four-year letterwinner in cross country... Placed fifth at NAIA Nationals, recording the highest finish ever by an IUP runner at the national meet.
Ron Trenney and Frank Trenney, athletic training: Both served the IUP department of sports medicine for over 30 years... Combined for over 60 years of athletic training experience... Worked with 100s of IUP student-athletes... Behind the scenes for dozens of championships and school records... Frank graduated from IUP in 1992... Both served as faculty members in the athletic training program, helping to mentor the next generation of sports medicine professionals.
1968 men’s golf team: Won 1968 NAIA national championship in Bemidji, Minnesota... First-ever national championship team at IUP... Coached by IUP Hall of Famer and former university vice president Bernie Ganley... Won the 72-hole tournament by 30 strokes... Three All-Americans on the team: Terry Eisenhute, Dave Prosser, Rick Hrip... IUP challenged itself against some of the top golf programs in the northeast region during the championship run... 50th anniversary of the championship came in 2018.
