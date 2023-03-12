iup logo 06.jpg
The IUP Crimson Hawks continued to live dangerously and survived to play another day.

IUP won its third straight postseason game by one possession, holding off Winston-Salem State (N.C.), 52-50, in the first round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament at the KCAC on Saturday. The Hawks (31-1) advanced to play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Virginia Union (), which rallied to beat Fairmont State (W.Va.), 66-64, in the last of four games Saturday on IUP’s home court.