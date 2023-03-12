The IUP Crimson Hawks continued to live dangerously and survived to play another day.
IUP won its third straight postseason game by one possession, holding off Winston-Salem State (N.C.), 52-50, in the first round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament at the KCAC on Saturday. The Hawks (31-1) advanced to play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Virginia Union (), which rallied to beat Fairmont State (W.Va.), 66-64, in the last of four games Saturday on IUP’s home court.
West Liberty (W.Va.) and Mercyhurst play in the other regional semifinal at 5 p.m. The winners meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the championship and berth in the Elite Eight. West Liberty (28-4) beat Pitt-Johnstown, 112-88, and Mercyhurst (25-5) edged East Stroudsburg, 72-66, in Saturday’s other games.
In a matchup of defenses ranked in the top 10 nationally, IUP needed Tomiwa Sulaiman to convert an offensive rebound off his own missed shot with 3.6 seconds left for a 52-50 lead. Winston-Salem’s rushed last shot from 35 feet was well off the mark, and IUP survived a third straight heart-thumping finish. Last weekend IUP edged East Stroudsburg, 67-64, in the PSAC semifinals and held off Mercyhurst, 53-52, for the conference title.
Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, scored IUP’s final six points over the last 2½ minutes, and each time he gave his team a two-point lead. The first two came from free throws following an offensive rebound, the second came when he spun left and banked in a tough left-handed layup, and the third came on IUP’s last possession. He finished with game highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds, with 15 and nine coming in the second half.
IUP, the top seed and ranked third nationally, gave up an early 16-2 run that put them in a nine-point hole at 17-8 midway through the first half. They climbed out of by halftime for a 27-25 lead.
In the second half, IUP held the lead at five points, 46-41, going into the final 5½ minutes. Winston-Salem, the eighth seed, tied the game with 2½ minutes to go, and two more ties ensued before Sulaiman put in the game-winner.
Winston-Salem outshot IUP 50 percent (21-for-42) to 38 percent (18-for-47), but the Hawks went 13-for-16 from the free throw line compared to 3-for-6 for the Rams. IUP also came up with 15 steals as part of 21 forced turnovers. Shawndale Jones finished with a five steals, an IUP record in an NCAA tournament game.
IUP was only 3-for-18 from 3-point range, including 1-for-10 in a second half in which it missed the last seven.
Jones, averaging 20 points, finished with 11 and four assists, and his steals offset six turnovers. On the final possession, with IUP coming out of a timeout, Jones took a pass on the right wing, drew a double team and hit an open Sulaiman. Sulaiman stepped inside a defender and missed a layup, and a second defender was late to help and flew past, allowing Sulaiman to put in the rebound with ease.
Jaylen Stewart chipped in 10 points and hit two of IUP’s three 3s. He also had a couple assists and four steals.
IUP won despite starters Ethan Porterfield and Dave Morris combining for only nine points and 12 field goal attempts. Morris had three steals, including one that kept the game tied going into the final minute.
Samage Teel and Jaylen Alston combined for 21 points for Winston-Salem (21-9), the CIAA tournament champion.
IUP won its ninth straight game overall and ran its home winning streak to 31. It was the 399th win for 17th-year coach Joe Lombardi.
Virginia Union, which lost to Winston-Salem, 45-44, in the CIAA quarterfinals, kept Fairmont State within striking distance and surged ahead in the final minute of its 66-64 win. Robert Osborne, a 6-5 senior forward and all-region first-team selection, posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Williams-Diggins and Devon Sims combined for 24 points off the bench. Raemaad Wright had 16 rebounds.
Virginia Union, the fourth seed, shot 43 percent, including 8-for-22 from 3-point range. The Panthers led the rebounding by five, 46-41, and had only eight turnovers compared to 15 forced.
West Liberty, the second seed ranked fifth nationally, handled Pitt-Johnstown (20-11) behind Bryce Butler, a Latrobe native and region player of the year. He scored 27 points to lead six Hilltoppers in double figures.
Mercyhurst, the third seed ranked 16th, topped East Stroudsburg (23-9) in a matchup of PSAC teams. Jeff Planutis and Michael Bradley each scored 16 points and Aidan Reichert had 12 for the Lakers. Carlos Pepin scored 25 for East Stroudsburg.
West Liberty and Mercyhurst tip off at 5 p.m.