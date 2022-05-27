The IUP athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s passage into law with a fundraising effort called “50 for 50.”
The landmark legislation of Title IX was passed on June 23, 1972, and prohibited discrimination based on sex across all federally funded education programs. In addition to providing several new opportunities for women, Title IX is best known for creating a pathway for female athletes and transforming women’s sports throughout the country.
To honor successes of its female student-athletes — past and present — IUP has a goal to generate $50,000 in support over a 50-day period beginning on June 1. Supporters are encouraged to give to an individual women’s program or to the general female athletic fund.
“The passage of Title IX has given our female student-athletes the opportunity to compete, succeed, and build bright futures,” said IUP director of athletics Todd Garzarelli. “The women of IUP athletics are an asset to the campus and Indiana communities, and their impact on the future of this department is endless. By supporting this campaign, you allow for the growth of these opportunities for our female student-athletes, and you aid in the development of our entire athletics department.”
The university said more information on how to donate to the campaign will be announced soon.