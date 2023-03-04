SHIPPENSBURG — IUP shook off a bad first half, used a key stretch at the start of the second to regain its balance and held off East Stroudsburg, 67-64, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference semifinals at Shippensburg University on Saturday afternoon.
IUP (29-1) advanced to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game to take on Mercyhurst (24-4), a 71-62 winner over Shippensburg in the other semifinal. The championship game is at Shippensburg's Heiges Field House.
Against East Stroudsburg (23-8), IUP ensured seven ties and 12 lead changes and overcame 30 percent shooting in the first half. Ethan Porterfield, who was the MVP of last year's PSAC and Atlantic Region tournaments, banked in a 3-point field goal with just under one minute remaining for a 65-59 lead, and IUP held on down the stretch when Carlos Peppin’s shot from 3-point range missed the mark at the buzzer.
Porterfield fired in 20 points on the strength of 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds, came up with four steals and handed out three assists.
The Warriors led for the majority of the first half before IUP quickly erased the deficit in the second half and maintained a slim advantage. Dave Morris and Shawndale Jones posted 16 points each for the Hawks, who are the three-time defending conference champions. Tomiwa Sulaiman added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Despite a slow start and falling behind by 11 points, IUP narrowed the gap heading into halftime and trailed by five points, 32-27.
The Hawks turned the halftime deficit into a two-point lead over the initial three minutes of the second half. IUP shot 59 percent in the second half, went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and made 20 of 30 free throw attempts overall in their seventh straight win.
IUP and Mercyhurst split their regular-season series. IUP won 80-67 at home on Jan. 7 and lost at Mercyhurst, 62-49, on Feb. 6 when IUP was ranked No. 1 in the country in NCAA Division ii. IUP is now ranked third in the nation.
Mercyhurst finished in second place behind IUP in the PSAC West.