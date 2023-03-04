IUP logo

SHIPPENSBURG — IUP shook off a bad first half, used a key stretch at the start of the second to regain its balance and held off East Stroudsburg, 67-64, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference semifinals at Shippensburg University on Saturday afternoon.

IUP (29-1) advanced to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game to take on Mercyhurst (24-4), a 71-62 winner over Shippensburg in the other semifinal. The championship game is at Shippensburg's Heiges Field House.