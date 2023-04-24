iup tennis

IUP players and coach David Jacobs posed on the court after winning the PSAC title Sunday at Bloomsburg.

 IUP photo

BLOOMSBURG — IUP claimed its third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s tennis tournament championship on Sunday, beating Slippery Rock, 4-1, at Bloomsburg University.

The Crimson Hawks clinched an automatic bid in the NCAA Division II tournament, which begins with regionals from May 1 and 2. They likely will open the tournament at home against an opponent to be determined.

