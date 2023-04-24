BLOOMSBURG — IUP claimed its third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s tennis tournament championship on Sunday, beating Slippery Rock, 4-1, at Bloomsburg University.
The Crimson Hawks clinched an automatic bid in the NCAA Division II tournament, which begins with regionals from May 1 and 2. They likely will open the tournament at home against an opponent to be determined.
IUP won the title for the fifth time, all since 2017. The Hawks went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
Sunday’s victory was the 13th overall on the season and sixth straight dating to early April.
Katy Graydon clinched the match for IUP at No. 4 singles and earned the tournament MVP honor. Graydon defeated Nuria Martin Lopez in straight set, 7-5, 6-3.
IUP held on for the important doubles point with Graydon and Karolin Kirchtag opening with a 6-2 triumph.
Natalie Kmoskova and Joanna Stralka followed suit at No. 2 doubles with a 6-4 victory against G. del Val del Toro and Nuria Martin Lopez.
In singles action, Slippery Rock tied the score at one with a win at No. 2.
IUP regained the lead when Lydia Vlachou posted a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 5 singles against Tina Slovak.
Stralka battled for an extended first-set win 7-6 (7-3) before taking control with a 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
IUP also beat Slippery Rock for the title last year by an identical score.