IUP interim head women’s basketball coach Craig Carey announced two mid-year transfer guards from Robert Morris have joined the program, effective immediately.
Jazmyne DeShields and Janeira Scott join the program as sophomores, now eligible following the conclusion of fall classes. DeShields will wear No. 12, while Scott will wear No. 20.
DeShields, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Memphis, Tenn., made 12 appearances at Robert Morris in 2021-22. She was named to the all-district first team and all-region second team during her high school career. At North Stafford High School, she helped her team capture a district title and broke the school single-season records for assists and 3-point field goals as a sophomore.
Scott, a 5-2 guard from Bridgeville, Del., played in one game at Robert Morris in 2021-22. She is an all-state second-team selection and was named to the Top 15 in the South list. She helped guide Woodbridge to four consecutive Division 2 championships and the 2020 conference title and averaged 15 points, 8.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 65 percent from the field.
DeShields and Scott come from a family of prominent athletes. DeShields’ cousin, Sherise Williams, played basketball at Mississippi State before pursuing a playing career overseas. Scott has two relatives, Lovett Purnell and Emanuel Davis, who played in the NFL.
IUP closes out the 2022 calendar year with a road trip to Millersville on Friday.