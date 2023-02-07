IUP logo 6.jpg

ERIE — IUP battled past a slow start and attacked the paint in a 82-64 win at Mercyhurst on Monday night in a key Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West women’s basketball game.

IUP (15-7, 10-7) peppered the paint area throughout the night and complimented it with timely outside shooting and strong defense in a bounce-back victory. The Hawks held the overall advantage in paint points (44-26) and rebounding (36-29).

Tags