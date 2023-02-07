ERIE — IUP battled past a slow start and attacked the paint in a 82-64 win at Mercyhurst on Monday night in a key Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West women’s basketball game.
IUP (15-7, 10-7) peppered the paint area throughout the night and complimented it with timely outside shooting and strong defense in a bounce-back victory. The Hawks held the overall advantage in paint points (44-26) and rebounding (36-29).
With the win, IUP maintained a tie for fifth place in the division with Seton Hill and gained a game on sixth-place Mercyhurst and seventh-place Slippery Rock. Six teams from the division qualify for the PSAC playoffs.
After a slow start, IUP bounced back in a big way near the tail end of the opening quarter and into the second. Alana Cardona racked up 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting with six rebounds, while Teirra Preston added 18 points and nine rebounds in a balanced effort across the lineup.
Gina Adams went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, finishing with a game-high 19 points for the Hawks, which shot 58.0 percent from the floor.
Mercyhurst (13-10, 8-8), a 79-71 winner at IUP on Jan. 7, started the game with the initial nine points of the contest but shot just 34.4 percent from the floor. Julia Buchman logged a team-high 13 points and Bailey Kuhns added 11 points and seven boards to pace the Lakers, who were idle since a narrow one-point setback to Edinboro on Wednesday.
Maria Cerro was the lone player in double figures for either side in the opening half with 10 points, and she finished with 18 on 6-for-11 shooting.
The Hawks scored 26 of their 30 first-half points in the paint and held a 26-12 advantage over Mercyhurst inside. Cerro pushed the Hawks ahead for good at 20-19 with a bucket in the second quarter, a lead the visitors expanded with a strong start in the second half.
IUP battled back from a sluggish start that included nine turnovers. IUP slowly chipped away, climbing back to within 16-13 at the end of the opening quarter. The Hawks closed the opening stanza with seven of the final 11 points, including a 3 from Kiera Baughman with 25 seconds left.
The Hawks worked the score tied early in the second with an and-one basket from Cardona. On the next trip up the floor, Mercyhurst’s Grace Centrulla was whistled for her third foul of the contest. With IUP holding just its second lead of the game, Janeia Scott slashed inside to score a basket through contact, capping a 6-0 spurt for a 22-19 advantage at 7:09 left in the opening half.
The Hawks continued their momentum in the second stanza with tough defense, holding the Lakers scoreless for about three minutes while stacking up their own 9-0 run. They outscored Mercyhurst in the second half, 52-37, and extended the margin to 18 points.
IUP faces a short turnaround, playing host to Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday.