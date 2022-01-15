Cliché as it may sound, the IUP women’s basketball team is going back to the drawing board.
After enduring an extended program pause due to COVID-19 protocols, which came on the heels of a scheduled holiday break, the Crimson Hawks are set to return to the court this weekend for their first game in 28 days. IUP is scheduled to host Gannon at 3:30 on Sunday at the KCAC, and if all goes according to plan, it will be the Crimson Hawks’ first game since Dec. 19.
In the days following the holiday break in late December, more than half of IUP’s 14 players on the roster tested positive for the virus, leading to a pause of all team-related activities on Jan. 3. As a result, IUP’s first four games of January were postponed.
“It’s been a situation where we’ve had a good number of people test positive and miss a significant amount of time, and we’ve had practices with just six players out there,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said in a Friday phone interview. “Today was the first day, Friday, that we had everybody there since Dec. 20.”
It’s been a trying few weeks for the Crimson Hawks, who were 10-1 in the first two months of the season, including 4-1 in PSAC play. They’ve been grounded since then.
“They’ve been challenging and full of scenarios where we’ve really had to be flexible, be creative, persevere, in order to keep moving forward,” McConnell said.
IUP’s singular focus following the layoff is getting the team up to speed as they begin a seven-game stretch in 16 days. In a way, it feels like the preseason.
“We’re not starting over, but we’ve really had to go back and really do a lot of reviewing today and go over our sets and our system,” McConnell said. “We’ve got to be patient, and we know it’s going to take some time to get our rhythm and our timing back. You’ll see us playing a lot of people early on, a lot of different combinations trying to keep people fresh.”
In layman’s terms, the Hawks have to focus on themselves in the immediate future, regardless of the opponent and the results.
“It’s one of those things where we know we have a game Sunday against a respected opponent,” McConnell said, “but the majority of our time has to be spent on us and getting us better and growing and moving in the right direction.”
As the Crimson Hawks return to action, they will be without senior sharpshooter Courtney Alexander.
In their last game on Dec. 19, a 79-46 win over Shippensburg, Alexander scored a career-high 31 points and set a school record with nine 3-point field goals. And she did it all with a fractured bone in her wrist after taking a fall in the first half of that game.
“We expect to get her back in early February,” McConnell said. “She hurt it in the Shippensburg game, continued to play and set the school record by making nine 3s. After the game, she felt it hurting a little bit and put some ice on it. The next day, it hurt more so she went and got it checked out and found out it was a fracture.”