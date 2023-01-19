IUP never trailed in a bounce-back 76-53 triumph against Clarion that snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division women’s basketball game at the KCAC.
IUP (12-3, 7-3) placed all five starters in double figures. Kiera Baughman led all scorers with 20 points, passing out six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Overall, IUP shot 46.0 percent from the floor, knocking down 13 3-point field goals compared to Clarion’s five makes from beyond the arc.
Gina Adams added four of the Hawks’ 11 three-point baskets, finishing with 14 points, five assists and four steals. The Hawks assisted on 25 of 29 field goals as Alana Cardona (13), Teirra Preston (11) and Maria Cerro (11) each scored in double figures. Cerro had six assists and a team-high six boards.
Clarion (3-12, 3-7) received 13 points from Sierra Bermudez. The Golden Eagles chipped away in the third quarter momentarily before the Crimson Hawks took control and finished out the contest in the fourth.
The Hawks posted their 10th consecutive victory in the series with Clarion, collecting 23 points off turnovers.
IUP found a better offensive rhythm in the second quarter, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. The Hawks placed three scorers in double digits in the first half as the combo of Cardona, Baughman and Adams outscored the Golden Eagles in the first half.
The Golden Eagles whittled the deficit to nine in the third period on multiple occasions, including with just 1:21 remaining. Baughman and Cerro responded for the Hawks with 3-point baskets, suddenly stretching the lead to 15 at 57-42.
IUP plays host to California on Saturday at 1 p.m. California (10-6, 6-4) lost to Mercyhurst on Wednesday.