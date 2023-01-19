IUP logo 2

IUP never trailed in a bounce-back 76-53 triumph against Clarion that snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division women’s basketball game at the KCAC.

IUP (12-3, 7-3) placed all five starters in double figures. Kiera Baughman led all scorers with 20 points, passing out six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Overall, IUP shot 46.0 percent from the floor, knocking down 13 3-point field goals compared to Clarion’s five makes from beyond the arc.

Tags