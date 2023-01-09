IUP women suffer first loss of season

Junior guard Maria Cerro (4) posted 19 points in IUP's loss to Mercyhurst at the KCAC on Saturday.

 Kylee Surike

IUP lost for the first time this season, falling to Mercyhurst, 79-71, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.

IUP (11-1, 6-1) held the lead for less than two minutes in the game in the opening quarter. Maria Cerro tied for the game high with 19 points for the Hawks, while Kiera Baughman finished with 17. Teirra Preston (14), Gina Adams (11) and Alana Cardona (10) also scored in double figures.