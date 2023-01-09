IUP women suffer first loss of season

IUP lost for the first time this season, falling to Mercyhurst, 79-71, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.
IUP (11-1, 6-1) held the lead for less than two minutes in the game in the opening quarter. Maria Cerro tied for the game high with 19 points for the Hawks, while Kiera Baughman finished with 17. Teirra Preston (14), Gina Adams (11) and Alana Cardona (10) also scored in double figures.
Mercyhurst (8-5, 4-3) bounced back with a strong shooting performance against the Hawks, going 53.7 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Jayde Boyd dropped in 19 points, and Danielle Grimm and Julia Bachman poured in 15 points apiece.
The Hawks struggled from deep, making just three field goals from beyond the arc while going 38.6 percent from the floor. Mercyhurst led by nine following the 28-19 first quarter and pushed the advantage to double figures in the second half. IUP whittled its deficit to three with a stickback from Cerro at 5:24 in the third before the Lakers used a 10-5 run to rebuild their advantage.
Battling some foul trouble to the starting lineup, IUP shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Mercyhurst rode a strong first quarter to a 50 percent shooting clip in the first. Cardona and Cerro each notched 11 points in the first half, and the Hawks struggled with nine turnovers as a team during that span.
IUP chipped away slightly heading into the intermission, forcing five Mercyhurst turnovers over the final 5:37 combined with some cold shooting from the floor for the Lakers. Mercyhurst opened the contest with a 6-2 advantage before the Hawks countered for their first lead off a Preston layin at 6:22.
A quick 7-0 surge for the Lakers, which included a transition 3 from Boyd, made it an 18-13 game in the first. Mercyhurst finished out the first with seven of the last nine points, leading 27-18 and putting IUP in some unfamiliar territory down by nine.
A 3 from Centrulla stretched the Mercyhurst advantage to 12 at 35-23, the largest of the half for the visitors. The Hawks slowly chipped away over the final five minutes of the second, ending the frame with nine of the last 11 points. Off a steal from Adams, Baughman concluded the scoring in the first half with a layup with five ticks left.
The Hawks battled back in the third before the Lakers used a timely run to seal the victory. Mercyhurst drilled a 3 from Julia Buchman at 8:01 in the third for a 62-52 advantage and never led the margin slip below four possessions.
The loss snapped IUP’s 14-game regular-season winning streak dating to last season.
IUP plays at Gannon on Wednesday.