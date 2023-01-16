RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — IUP, which started its first year under interim coach Craig Carey with 11 straight wins, suffered its third straight loss Saturday.
The Crimson Hawks could not overcome a productive fourth quarter from Pitt-Johnstown and fell 62-42 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division women’s basketball game at the Sports Center.
IUP (11-3, 6-3) struggled shooting throughout the afternoon, particularly in the second half, enduring several scoring droughts. Kiera Baughman posted a team-high 12 points with three assists.
Pitt-Johnstown (9-6, 6-3) used a balanced effort with four in double figures, shooting 50 percent from the floor over the final 10 minutes to push its lead to double digits. Peyton Alazaus posted a game-high 16 points for the Mountain Cats, just missing out on a double-double with nine rebounds and five assists.
Ashley Norling added 15 points and five boards, while Olivia Fasick poured in 14 points with four steals.
IUP opened a narrow lead throughout the first quarter, capped by a layin from Alana Cardona with under one minute in the frame for a 14-11 advantage. UPJ regained the advantage in the second period of action, starting with an and-one for Norling.
Minutes later, Alazaus capitalized on an IUP turnover with a 3-pointer, pushing UPJ to a 23-18 advantage. Another turnover led to a run-out bucket for Alazus, handing the hosts a 10-point advantage at 30-20.
IUP trimmed its third-quarter deficit to as little as five with Josie Smith scoring underneath before the Mountain Cats promptly responded with a 3 at the 9:20 mark. IUP cooled off shooting for the remainder of the afternoon as Anna Kadlubek closed out the frame with a jumper from Baughman.
In the fourth quarter, the Mountain Cats outpaced IUP by a 20-9 margin, moving ahead by double figures on the initial basket of the stanza and not looking back. UPJ used a 13-0 run to start the fourth and went on to lead by as many as 22 points.
Cardona battled some foul trouble, recording eight points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 26 minutes. Gina Adams chipped in six points for the Hawks, who allowed UPJ to take control of the contest behind a strong shooting effort in the second and fourth quarters.
IUP shot only 30.8 percent (16-for-52), including 3-for-13 from 3-point range, and committed 24 turnovers.
Pitt-Johnstown finished at 38.9 percent (21-for-54), including 6-for-23 from 3-point range.
IUP’s first two losses came at home to Mercyhurst and at Gannon.
IUP plays host to Clarion on Wednesday.