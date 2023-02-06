iup women vs. gannon

IUP’S Gina Adams sliced to the basket between Gannon’s Samantha Pirokso (44) and Boston McKinney.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Gannon used a 24-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to pull away from IUP early and hand the Crimson Hawks a 77-61 setback at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 16-12, the 23rd-ranked Golden Knights outscored IUP 12-2 over the final four minutes and first quarter and 12-0 in the first five minutes of the second to take a 36-18 lead. IUP never cut the lead below double figures.

