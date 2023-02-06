Gannon used a 24-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to pull away from IUP early and hand the Crimson Hawks a 77-61 setback at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 16-12, the 23rd-ranked Golden Knights outscored IUP 12-2 over the final four minutes and first quarter and 12-0 in the first five minutes of the second to take a 36-18 lead. IUP never cut the lead below double figures.
IUP fell to 14-7 overall and 9-7 in the PSAC. The Hawks are tied for fifth with Seton Hill and lead Mercyhurst by a half-game with six games remaining in the regular season. Six teams from the West qualify for the PSAC tournament. Gannon (21-3, 15-3) holds a two-game lead in first place over Edinboro (14-7, 11-5).
Maria Cerro led IUP with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and Teirra Preston finished with 14 points and eight boards. The Hawks shot a respectable 46.0 percent from the floor but couldn’t keep up with Gannon, which shot 60 percent for the game.
Samantha Pirosko poured in 24 points and Emma Wright added 20 points for the Knights.
Gannon maintained a 16-point lead, 40-24 at halftime after holding IUP to six points in the second quarter. IUP battled back to within 10 points three minutes into the third, but Gannon launched a 9-0 run to regain firm control at 56-37.
Alana Cardona carried the IUP offense early, logging nine points in the opening 20 minutes. Pirosko fired in 15 points on an efficient 5-for-6 shooting in the opening half, while Boston McKinney chipped in eight over the first 20 minutes.
Gina Adams registered eight points for IUP.
IUP plays at Mercyhurst at 5:30 p.m. today.