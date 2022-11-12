First-year interim coach Craig Carey officially put his stamp on the IUP women’s basketball program Friday night at the KCAC in his debut against Davis & Elkins in the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Challenge.
Despite falling behind early, IUP took the lead late in the first quarter and kept the Senators at arm’s distance the rest of the way in a 66-52 victory.
“It feels good, but I’m already thinking about a million other things to make our team better for tomorrow,” Carey said.
IUP’s staring five scored all but two of its team’s points, and all five starters scored at least eight points each.
“Its about seeing what works for this team and who fits where,” Carey said about his developing rotation. “We are developing as a team, and the starters are excited about the opportunity to play big minutes.”
Sophomore guard Kiera Baughman struggled with her perimeter shot but played a major role in IUP’s victory by posting 17 points, including 12-for-14 from the free throw line, six rebounds, seven assists, five steals and only one turnover.
“We are all able to get to the rim and slash to the basket,” Baughman said. “Being able to do that is helpful when we aren’t hitting our outside shots, like tonight.”
Davis & Elkins led for much of the first quarter, as IUP found it tough in finding any offensive rhythm.
At 2:48, Maria Cerro converted a driving layup that gave the Crimson Hawks its first lead of the contest. Cerro, a 5-foot-6 junior, was 6-for-12 from the field and finished with 16 points and four rebounds.
The Senators’ Madison Butler connected on a 3-pointer at the 9:00 mark of the second quarter to pull the visitors back to within two points, but IUP’s defense didn’t break. Davis & Elkins was held without a point for over seven minutes as IUP went on a fast-paced 13-0 run with five Crimson Hawks contributing on the scoresheet.
“Nobody likes to be pressured on defense like that,” Carey said. “I tell our team they are going to wear down, but we are not. Its about mental toughness. Now its about getting them to play at that speed on offense.”
“The defensive style that we are playing fits our team,” Baughman said. “We are all quick and it gets us into the lanes, and we are able to create turnovers and get points off of the turnovers.”
Butler’s second-chance layup finally ended the run with 1:53 left in the half, and the Senators converted on another offensive rebound putback with just 14 seconds to play to bring it to within 10 points at the break.
IUP continued to struggle throughout the second half with its shooting but still outscored Davis & Elkins 16-13 in the third quarter.
Kaylee Milburn’s layup cut the Crimson Hawks’ lead to eight points, but the next time down the court she fouled Baughman on a 3-point shot attempt. Baughman converted on all three chances and forward Gina Adams drilled a 3-point jumper to put IUP back up by 14 points, 44-30.
Teirra Preston’s layup with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter put IUP back up 54-38. Preston was a force on the glass, corralling 15 rebounds to go with nine points.
Alana Cardona, who contributed 13 points, also chipped in with eight boards.
The Senators took advantage of some tired legs early in the fourth quarter. All five Crimson Hawks starters played at least 32 minutes. Molly Howard was Carey’s lone reserve who saw double-digit minutes with 10.
“We hit some shots early on, but then cooled off later on because we were tired,” Carey said.
Davis & Elkins guard Taylor Smith drained a 3-point field goal with 8:22 remaining in the game to cut the lead to single digits, 56-47, but IUP put the finishing touches on its home opener by outscoring the Senators 10-5 the rest of the way.
Smith had a team-leading 16 points for Davis & Elkins, including four 3-pointers.
IUP shot just 31 percent overall from the field and was just 4-for-20 from 3-point range.
Carey and the Crimson Hawks have a chance to build off its season opening win tomorrow in the second game of the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Challenge against Lincoln. Lincoln took down Slippery Rock, 82-67, on Friday.
“They play fast like us but we want to play at our speed,” Carey said about the Lincoln matchup. “We cant get into a up and down competition. We’ve got to play our way and at the speed that we are comfortable with.”