iup women

Gina Adams shot over Davis & Elkins’ Taylot Smith in IUP’s win at the KCAC on Friday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

First-year interim coach Craig Carey officially put his stamp on the IUP women’s basketball program Friday night at the KCAC in his debut against Davis & Elkins in the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Challenge.

Despite falling behind early, IUP took the lead late in the first quarter and kept the Senators at arm’s distance the rest of the way in a 66-52 victory.

Tags