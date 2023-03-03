IUP sophomore guard Kiera Baughman was selected to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West first team Thursday.
She was the lone IUP player selected.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 6:12 am
IUP sophomore guard Kiera Baughman was selected to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West first team Thursday.
She was the lone IUP player selected.
In her second full season with the program, Baughman stepped into the team’s starting rotation and became a reliable two-way guard.
The Mount Joy native started all 28 games, leading the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and helping the program to its 17th consecutive PSAC tournament berth.
Baughman averaged over 35 minutes per contest, posting 119 rebounds, 84 assists and 43 steals.
Samantha Pirosko (Gannon) was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, while teammate Bri Claxon earned Freshman of the Year laurels. Allycia Harris of California earned Defensive Player of the Year and Edinboro’s Callie Wheeler rounded out the major award winners as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Rana Elhusseini and Hayley Sims of Edinboro, Rajah Fink and Ciaira Loyd of California, Christiane Frye of Seton Hill.
Second-team selections were Peyton Alazaus and Olivia Fasick of Pitt-Johnstown, Sierra Bermudez of Clarion, Jayde Boyd of Mercyhurst, Deleah Gibson and Isabellah Middleton of Slippery Rock and Emma Wright of Gannon.
In the PSAC East, the first team consisted of Jasmine Hilton of Mansfield, Leah Johnson of West Chester, Ariel Jones of Shippensburg, Taylor Langan of Millersville, Emily McAteer of West Chester, Naia Pulliam of Kutztown and Ryan Weise of East Stroudsburg.
The second team consisted of Abbey Hearn of Kutztown
Michelle Kozicki and Anna McTamney of West Chester, Marin Miller of Millersville, Lauren Pettis of Shippensburg, Casey Remolde of Kutztown and Alana Robinson of Lock Haven.
Jones was the Athlete of the Year, Kozicki the Defensive Player of the Year, Robinson the Freshman of the Year and Kiera Wooden of West Chester the Coach of the Year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.