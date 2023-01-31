kendall branan

Kendall Branan, a junior at IUP and Indiana High School graduate, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Branan had a strong showing last weekend at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational indoor meet, winning the 800-meter run with an NCAA provisional time. He also anchored the third-place 4x400 relay.

