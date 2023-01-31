Kendall Branan, a junior at IUP and Indiana High School graduate, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Branan had a strong showing last weekend at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational indoor meet, winning the 800-meter run with an NCAA provisional time. He also anchored the third-place 4x400 relay.
Branan posted a 1 minute, 51.56 seconds in the 800, marking the fastest time in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region and ninth fastest in the nation.
The relay team finished in 3:26.47.
It marks the first weekly award for the IUP indoor track and field team in just the second meet of the season.
The Hawks are back in action this weekend in Virginia, competing in the Liberty Open on Saturday.