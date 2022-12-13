IUP redshirt senior wide receiver Duane Brown has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-America team.
Brown is the 21st IUP student-athlete in program history to earn the prestigious AFCA All-America honor. The Spring Church native and
Apollo-Ridge High School graduate, is the seventh IUP receiver to be named All-America. He also earned D2CCA All-Super Region One first-team honors. The D2CCA will unveil its All-America selections later this week.
Brown began his IUP career as a running back before transitioning to wide receiver, putting up impressive numbers in both roles throughout his collegiate career. He capped his final season in an IUP uniform with 74 catches, 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking second on the school’s single-season record book in each category.
His 3-yard touchdown grab in the Super Region One championship game against Shepherd marked the 50th of his 43-game career, just two shy of tying Michael Mann for the most in IUP history.
Brown, a 2022 Harlon Hill nominee, was among the top five active Division II players in career receiving yards (2,884). Brown finished his career averaging 16.4 yards per reception and posted an average of over 100 yards per game in 2022.
He recorded 11 games with at least 100 receiving yards and notched 207 in the opener against East Stroudsburg. He had three games with three touchdown receptions in 2022.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches.