Armoni Foster joined an exclusive club Saturday afternoon.
Now he wants to ascend to even more rarified air while taking his team along for the ride.
Foster, IUP’s 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard from Meadville, recorded the fourth triple-double in school history in an unexpectedly easy 97-45 romp over Virginia State at the KCAC. Foster scored 22 points, grabbed 10 defensive rebounds and dished out 11 assists, joining Randy Allen (1974), Yancey Taylor (1995) and Malik Miller (2020) as the only players in IUP history to compile the rare statistical line in three categories.
“I’m not surprised he was able to do that,” coach Joe Lombardi said, “and hopefully, he’s the first one to get two. He had a couple good days of practice this week, too. The other day I mentioned while we were watching him that he had the best practice he had all year. That leads to a lot.”
In this case, it helped secure another win, this one against what has been one of the top teams in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region in recent years. It came in what has become typical IUP fashion, with the five starters doing major damage and the bench continuing to provide good minutes while gaining experience for the ninth-ranked and 5-0 Crimson Hawks.
Shawndale Jones, a 6-3 redshirt senior and the leading scorer in the PSAC in the early going, hit his average of 25 points, and he and Foster alone outscored the Trojans.
Tommy Demogerontas and Ethan Porterfield, a pair of 6-8 forwards, went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and combined for 25 points and 10 rebounds. Porterfield, a sophomore, also blocked five shots.
Dave Morris, who missed the previous game with a knee injury, ran into early foul trouble but still scored seven points, handed out five assists and came up with four steals.
The day, though, belonged to Foster, and he was eager to share it after raising his season averages to 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
“I owe it all to my teammates,” he said. “It felt easy out there, and it was just hitting shots and everybody being ready to shoot. I couldn’t get it done without them, so I owe it all to them.”
The points seemingly come easily for Foster, and the assists do, too, because he is surrounded by talent. IUP was particularly hot Saturday, registering the fourth-best shooting performance in school history at 67.8 percent (40-for-59 with 28 assists). The Hawks shot 60 percent in the first half and 76 in the second. They went 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the second half and finished 11-for-21.
On the season, IUP is shooting 55.7 percent overall and 43 percent from 3-point range and scoring 95.6 per game.
Foster believes a game like Saturday’s helps build an important intangible in what Lombardi calls “championship DNA.”
“We always emphasize everybody on this team is capable of doing more, everybody can score, and it’s always good to have roles because everybody can’t score — there’s only so many basketballs to go around — and we have good people with good hearts who put others before themselves,” Foster said.
“In order to become the ultimate team and be the very best we can be, it’s up to the coaches,” Lombardi said. “I tell the (coaches) it’s our job to love them and (the players’) job to love each other. If we get to that point and we’re doing a good job with that, then we’ll be able to max out what we’re about. … When you get into the season it’s all about growth, and part of that is improving, and part of that is becoming more of a brotherhood because a brotherhood always gives a little bit more and plays a little bit better than if you just have good players.”
Foster flirted with a triple-double in IUP’s previous home game, but he came up three rebounds shy. Then, at Bowie State last week, he ran into foul trouble that limited his minutes but not his production. On Saturday, his performance was efficient. He was 9-for-11 from 2-point range, 3-for-8 from 3 and 1-for-1 from the line after finishing another tough drive to the bucket. He also came up with three steals, which offset three turnovers.
“He’s a special player,” Jones said. “It’s always very beneficial to have guys like that on your team, especially when you have a bunch of guys who can do a lot of things. He’s a special player, I’m super-proud of him, and he’s a brother for life, so I’m glad he got that accomplishment, and I hope he gets a ton more.”
Foster wants more. If he gets more, that means a lot of good things are happening around him.
“For sure, I like getting them,” he said. “I’m going to try to rack them up. The way we play, the way we’re playing, everybody hitting shots, I should be able to get some more.”
Lombardi also got an assist on the triple-double. Ordinarily, the coach would have brought Foster to the bench, along with the other starters, over that last two or three minutes of the game. Foster needed three rebounds to reach the feat, so Lombardi left him on the floor.
“I knew I was close at the end because he let me know,” Foster said. “I’m just going out and playing as hard as I can, and the stats will come with it.”
“He probably played more minutes than I probably wanted him to or felt he should have,” Lombardi said, “but with four or five minutes to go, I told him, ‘You’ve got seven rebounds; I’m leaving you in, but if you don’t get one in the next minute, I’m taking you out.’ So, he got one before the next buzzer. I’m happy for him. I always feel torn as a coach sometimes to let guys chase personal goals and accomplishments at the expense of other guys.”
Defensively, IUP limited Virginia State (3-2) to less than half its season scoring average on 25 percent shooting (18-for-72) while taking a 13-0 lead to start the game, stretching the margin to 22 late in the first half and scoring the first nine points of the second half to extend the advantage to 26. It just kept growing from there.
“I’m a little bit surprised and didn’t see that coming,” Lombardi said. “I watched all their games … and they’re a real competitive team and they’ve got a great program. Whether they didn’t respond well to the Thanksgiving break or not, I don’t know, but we had a lot to do with it early. We didn’t give them confidence with the way we played defense. Our defense broke down a little bit at Bowie last week. We’ve got to play better defense than we did then. The guys were challenged in practice this week.”
Foster made the weekend memorable for a reason other than the team that didn’t show up, reducing what was supposed to be a four-game tournament to one. Salem (W.Va.) pulled out of its contracted commitment to play in the tournament early last week because it scheduled four more games than the 26 allowed by the NCAA. A team may play 28 games if two are in an interconference tournament, like IUP’s Thanksgiving Classic, but that still left Salem two over the limit.
Salem was supposed to play Pitt Johnstown on Saturday and IUP on Sunday. The Pitt Johnstown-Virginia State game scheduled for Sunday was moved to Johnstown, and while the Trojans put up a better representation, they lost, 74-63.
Maybe that makes IUP’s effort the previous day look all the more impressive.
“I’m not really surprised,” Jones said. “I feel like we prepare ourselves with what we do every day and come out and play hard and live with the results, and today we started off strong and just kept rolling.”
IUP opens conference play Friday at Kutztown (2-3) and continues on to West Chester (5-0) on Saturday.