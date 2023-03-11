Some of the top basketball players in the region are taking the court at the KCAC this weekend in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournament.
IUP’s Shawndale Jones was named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Atlantic Region men’s basketball first team on Friday.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 graduate guard, has helped IUP to a 30-1 mark, which includes the program’s fourth consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships. The Crimson Hawks earned the top seed in the Atlantic Region and open the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday against Winston-Salem of North Carolina (21-8).
The IUP standout is joined on the team by West Liberty’s Bryce Butler, who was named the region player of the year for the second straight season.
Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka and Virginia Union’s Robert Osborne also made the first team.
West Liberty (27-4) and Pitt-Johnstown (20-10) play Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and Virginia Union (23-7) faces Fairmont State (25-6) at 7:30 p.m. in the final of four games Saturday.
Mercyhurst (24-5) plays East Stroudsburg (23-8) in the first game of the day at noon.
Carlos Carter, an Indiana native and senior guard at Shippensburg, also made the first team.
The second team consists of East Stroudsburg’s Carlos Pepin, Concord’s Daniel Rahama, Davis & Elkins’ Sam Rolle IV, Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders and Shippensburg’s Dom Sleva.
Jones has been sensational in his return to the floor this season for IUP, earning PSAC West Athlete of the Year and All-PSAC West first-team honors.
The Pittsburgh native is the leading scorer in the conference, surpassed 1,000 career points and earned a spot to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List earlier this season. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals a year after having reconstructive knee surgery.
The Atlantic Region tournament continues Sunday evening with Saturday’s winners squaring off. The championship game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. All games are played at the KCAC.
The team is sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, which encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education.
The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.