Former IUP standout linebacker Damon Lloyd recently signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.
Lloyd spent the past three seasons on the the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.
Former IUP standout linebacker Damon Lloyd recently signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.
Lloyd spent the past three seasons on the the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.
He reunites with former IUP teammate Dondrea Tillman, a two-time All-PSAC selection. Tillman was drafted in the third round of the 2022 USFL Draft. He has 11 tackles and three sacks this season for the Stallions.
Lloyd was a three-year starter at linebacker at IUP, helping the program to three NCAA playoff appearances, a national semifinal appearance and a conference title. Lloyd earned All-America honors in 2017 and 2019 and was the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year as a senior after posting 122 tackles.
Birmingham is 7-2 and has clinched a playoff berth in the USFL South Division. The Stallions square off against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on Fox.
