Of all the statistics the IUP offense put up Saturday in its 41-0 whipping of Edinboro, the most impressive may be this: four.
It was the fourth time in six games this season that IUP quarterback Mak Sexton was not sacked. In fact, he was barely touched in the two-plus quarters he was on the field.
“It gives you more trust in the receivers that they’re going to get open on time and you just don’t have to worry about taking hits or being on the ground all day,” said Sexton, who completed 16 of 18 attempts for 338 yards and three scores without an interception. “They’re amazing and I love them. They’re my protectors.”
Sexton, who transferred to IUP from Pittsburg State (Kan.) this spring, has been sacked only twice this season, once at East Stroudsburg in the season opener and once last week at California, and both of those were probably what could be called coverage sacks.
Yet …
“That’s two too many,” said IUP center Collin Pietropola. “We take pride in that, but we’ve got to get better because in our minds, that’s two too many. We want to be first in least sacks given up and we don’t want any hits on the quarterback.”
The Crimson Hawks aren’t first in the country in fewest sacks allowed, but they’re close. They’re in a four-way tie for second among all the 163 teams in NCAA Division II, with West Georgia leading the way with only one sack allowed. IUP does lead the PSAC by far, with Slippery Rock (8 sacks allowed) standing second.
In addition to protecting Sexton, the IUP offensive line — Pietropola, plus guards John Robinson and Gerald Comedy and tackles Darrell Davis and McLean Djouha — also paved the way for 246 rushing yards against Edinboro.
“That’s a good day at the office,” Pietropola.
The Crimson Hawks lead the conference in rushing, at exactly 200.0 yards per game. That’s important because since 1980, IUP is 188-14 when it rushes for at least 200 yards in a game.
It all starts up front, with an experienced front line and a standard of play under offensive line coach Mike Campolo that has been in place for decades: Since 2005, IUP has placed a conference-high 41 offensive linemen on the All-PSAC team.
Having such a good front line is one of the reasons Sexton is relishing his decision to pass on other offers and come to IUP.
“The O-line’s been amazing,” Sexton said. “Receivers are finding ways to get open against tough coverage. It’s everything I imagined and more.”
STREAKS: By beating California last week, IUP moved to 5-0 for the 11th time since 1980. But half of the previous 10 IUP teams that started 5-0 teams lost their sixth game.
Now that this year’s team is 6-0, it joins some rare company. Four of the five previous IUP teams that started 6-0 (2017, 2001, 1993 and 1991) advanced to the playoffs, with only the 1992 team that went from 7-0 to 7-2-1 in the final three games of the season being the outlier.
“We have to stay humble,” said defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell. “I mean, we’re 6-0 now, but at the end of the day that doesn’t mean anything. We still have a lot to prove.”
HIGH PRAISE: Edinboro coach Jake Nulph had a lot of praise for IUP after the game, noting how balanced the Crimson Hawks’ offense is and how its defense made critical stops.
But when asked how IUP stacked up with other teams in the league, Nulph put the Crimson Hawks at the top, even over Shepherd, the East Division leader that is ranked No. 4 in the country. Edinboro lost to Shepherd, 41-7 on Sept. 10.
“They’re good,” Nulph said. “Honestly, we haven’t seen three of the teams yet in the PSAC, but that’s the best team I’ve seen this year. I think they’re better than Shepherd because I think they’re more balanced. Their offense is as complete as you’re going to get. And then defensively, it starts up front and the secondary’s getting better every week.”
NOTES ON THE WIN: IUP has beaten Edinboro 10 of the past 12 meetings. … Tortorella upped his career record to 44-9 (overall), 23-2 (road games), 27-5 (vs. PSAC West) and 27-0 (when holding opponent to 17 or fewer points). … Sexton needs one more 300-yard passing game to move into third place on IUP’s all-time list. Rich Ingold, who started for three seasons, holds the record at seven, and four-year starter Andrew Krewatch is second, with six. Sexton has played in only six games. … Duane Brown scored two touchdowns, giving him 40 in his career. He’s now third on the all-time IUP list, trailing only Michael Mann (52) and Jai Hill and Chris Temple (41 each).