INDIANA, Pa. — IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella announced the addition of two assistants as Larry Wilson and Brett Brice join his staff in time for 2022 spring practice.
Coach Wilson will be the Crimson Hawks’ new offensive coordinator while Coach Brice will lead the team’s wide receiver group.
Wilson comes to Indiana after spending the last 17 seasons at Cal U where he coached wide receivers, was a special teams coordinator, and spent three seasons coordinating the Vulcans’ offense. Brice joins the staff after spending six years as a student and graduate assistant at Ohio University.
“We are very excited to announce the new hires of Larry and Brett,” said Tortorella. “Larry is a veteran assistant coach who has spent 17 years in the PSAC. He is one of the top coaches we’ve had to compete against year-in and year-out since he came into the the conference in 2005. His offensive players have had great success and have been very consistent throughout his time at Cal U.
“Brett has been working with offensive skill players during his time at Ohio University and is a motivated young coach who will bring knowledge and enthusiasm to our receiver room,” Tortorella continued.
Wilson has helped the Vulcans to some of the best seasons in program history. Cal U hit double-figure wins six times with Wilson coaching the offense, with five straight trips to the NCAA Division II playoffs, including including three consecutive national semifinal appearances.
Brice started with the Bobcats as a student assistant coach, helping with the running backs, receivers and tight ends. He also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons aiding offensive coordinator Scott Isphording.
He moved into a graduate assistant role for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, assisting with the OU receivers and special teams while also leading the scout team defense during the week.