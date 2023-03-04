IUP placed three players on the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West first team, and Shawndale Jones and head coach Joe Lombardi earned major awards.
Jones, Dave Morris and Tomiwa Sulaiman were selected to the first team, marking just the fourth time in program history three IUP players earned top billing in the division. The other years were 1995, 2019 and 2022.
The conference named its top players in advance of the PSAC semfinals, which are being held Saturday at Shippensburg University. IUP (28-1) plays East Stroudsburg (23-7) at 1 p.m., and Mercyhurst (23-4) follows against Shippensburg (19-10). The winners meet Sunday at 3 p.m. at Shippensburg to decide the conference title.
Jones was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year. The graduate guard is the eighth straight IUP player — and 11th in the last 13 years — to earn athlete honor. Others were Armoni Foster in 2022, Malik Miller in 2020, Jacobo Diaz in 2017 and 2019, Anthony Glover Jr. in 2018, Brandon Norfleet in 2016, Devante Chance in 2015, Ashton Smith in 2012, Darryl Webb in 2011 and Thomas Young in 2010.
Lombardi was named PSAC West Coach of the Year for the fifth time in 17 seasons at IUP. Lombardi also won the award in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2022.
Jones is putting together a stellar season in his return to the starting lineup this season following ACL surgery last year. He leads the PSAC in scoring at 20.4 points per game and surpassed 1,000 points in his collegiate career. The Pittsburgh native was named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List earlier this season. He also averages 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals.
Jones won four PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors this season, posting 20 points or more in 17 outings. He ranks fifth in the league with 47 steals and eighth with 97 assists.
Morris continues climbing the IUP all-time assist chart as a two-way guard that also surpassed 1,000 collegiate points this season. He ranks second on the team at 15.2 points per game and tied with Jones for the team lead in steals. The Erie native leads the PSAC in 3-point field goal percentage at .359.
Morris, a two-time All-PSAC West first-team selection, earned the PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors on Dec. 12 and Jan. 9.
Sulaiman, who was the league’s Freshman of the Year last season, adds first-team all-conference accolades in 2023. The sophomore is a five-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week and ranks third in the conference in total rebounds (270) and second in blocks (39).
Sulaiman also nabbed the PSAC West Athlete of the Week honor on Feb. 13 and has 12 double-doubles this season.
The rest of the first team consists of Michael Bradley and Jeff Planutis of Mercyhurst, John Paul Kromka of Pitt-Johnstown and Keith Palek III of California.
Kromka was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Pitt-Johnstown’s Andrew Shull was named Freshman of the Year:.
The second team consists of Amante Britt and Khalid Gates of Slippery Rock, Jermaine Hall Jr. of California, Nicholas Lang and MiyKah McIntosh of Mercyhurst, Shull and Samuel Tabe of Seton Hill.
In the PSAC East, Indiana native Carlos Carter, a senior at Shippensburg, was named the Athlete of the Year. Shippensburg’s Chris Fite, a former member of Lombardi’s staff at IUP, was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Matt Dade of Millersville, Lakeem McAliley and Carlos Pepin of East Stroudsburg, Daniel McClain-Corley of Shepherd, Kyle McGee of West Chester and Dom Sleva of Shippensburg.
The second team consists of Jalen Bryant, Kyree Generett and Robert Tucker of Kutztown, Jayy Davis of Lock Haven, Rashon Johnson of Shippensburg, Justin Nwosu of Millersville and Robert Smith of West Chester.
Sleva was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Saraj Al of Mansfield was named Freshman of the Year.