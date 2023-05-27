SHIPPENSBURG — Ever the perfectionist, Justley Sharp was OK with not being perfect for once.
Even though her performance Friday morning didn’t meet her lofty expectations, Sharp was more than good enough to win another state title on the opening day of the PIAA Track and Field Championships. The Homer-Center senior defended her crown in the Class 2A girls’ discus and became the first repeat champion in the event in 15 years.
“That part I’m definitely happy about,” Sharp said of repeating as PIAA champion. “At the end of the season, the biggest part is just win. No matter what it takes, just get it done and win. Doesn’t matter how ugly it might be. And I did that, so we can be happy about that today.
“But (Saturday), when we get back to work, we can’t be. Just have to get back in the gym, back in the circle and keep practicing.”
Sharp uncorked a throw of 148 feet, 5 inches on her first attempt of the day and cruised to her second consecutive outdoor state title. No other throwers in the field exceeded the 130-foot mark.
Sharp became the first repeat champion in the Class 2A girls’ discus since Grove City’s Kristy Woods won back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008. She also became the first Indiana County athlete to win back-to-back state titles since another former Homer-Center standout, Angel Piccirillo, won three straight titles in the 1,600-meter run from 2010 to 2012.
“Repeating in discus has been proven to be something that’s difficult,” Sharp said. “In the past, there have been girls that won it their junior year and then didn’t their senior (year). It’s almost been like a cursed thing. There hasn’t been a girl that has repeated it in a while. That was something that my dad was telling me all year, about the curse.”
Sharp won the indoor discus title in February, giving her three career state championships and putting her in some elite company. Since the formation of the Heritage Conference in 2000, only three other area girls have won multiple state titles in track and field: Penns Manor’s Lexi Benamati, Northern Cambria’s Janae Dunchack and Piccirillo.
“She had like 10 (state titles),” Sharp said of Piccirillo, referring to her indoor, outdoor and cross country championships. “I like to think I’m following that legacy a little bit, and it’s cool to be a part of that sort of dynasty, I guess, even though there’s only two of us. But some of the coaches are still consistent, like Mr. (Matt) Rodkey. He was there for Angel.”
After her opening heave of 148-5 on Friday — which matched her personal best from April 1 at the Altoona Igloo Meet — Sharp followed it with throws of 144-8, 140-8 and 136-4 along with two fouls.
“I was getting slightly frustrated with my throws just because my first one was my best one,” Sharp said. “I hate that. … I think that second-to-last one that was out the right side (of the sector) might have been the best one, but sometimes those get away from you. It’s just all part of the sport.”
A key difference between this year’s title and last year’s was Sharp’s stress level. She appeared calm and collected despite facing the “curse” of repeating, even chatting with media members while she waited for officials to bring her discus between throws.
“I was just saying the other day how last year I was a nervous wreck. The night before, I remember I was like, ‘Oh my God, how am I supposed to sleep?’” she recalled, laughing.
“I was shaking. I was so nervous, and then this year, I was kind of like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll just go get the job done, just go do what I do.’ And that’s what we did.”
Sharp will return to the throwing circle one last time in her high school career Saturday. She enters the Class 2A shot put as the top seed after throwing 44-1½ at the District 6 meet last week. If all goes well, she could claim her fourth career state title.
“I’m hoping to go 45-, 46-foot (Saturday),” she said. “It’s better than the 43 that I was at a month ago, or 42 even. So yeah, just getting back up there I think is an accomplishment in itself.”
River Valley’s Emily Jackson also competed in the Class 2A girls’ discus Friday. She placed 14th in the field of 24 throwers with a 107-7.
