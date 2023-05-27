PIAA Track and Field

Homer Center's Justley Sharp throws a discus at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pa., Friday, May 26, 2023.

 John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP

SHIPPENSBURG — Ever the perfectionist, Justley Sharp was OK with not being perfect for once.

Even though her performance Friday morning didn’t meet her lofty expectations, Sharp was more than good enough to win another state title on the opening day of the PIAA Track and Field Championships. The Homer-Center senior defended her crown in the Class 2A girls’ discus and became the first repeat champion in the event in 15 years.