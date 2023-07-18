Keeping your hunting dog conditioned in the summer can be tough as the temperature is often less than ideal. When I arrive at the training grounds, I try to park in the shade so when done the truck bed is cool and comfortable. A 2-gallon jobsite water jug allows me to offer them fresh, clean water before and after the outing.
Hounds have been selectively bred for heart and drive for several hundred years and often overlook their own needs while in pursuit. It is the owner and handlers obligation to monitor the weather so the risk of heat stroke is avoided. Soon enough the evenings will begin to cool and longer and more frequent outings can be enjoyed.
Keeping your hunting buddy happy and healthy in the summer months is important and even if you do not get out often, the care given now will allow for them to be ready when outings intensify.
- This past weekend I was outside admiring a dozen young chickens in their new mobile coop.
The design allows for access to the lush clover and grass while also being mobile so new pasture was possible daily.
They are a batch of barnyard mixes, and it is interesting to see what you get. As I looked them over, excitement erupted within the pen. One of the three week-old peeps had grabbed a big grasshopper and was doing its best to play keep-away with the others. In a matter of seconds. the ruckus was over and the hunt continued for the next insect.
- Turkey poults rely heavily on the protein provided by grasshoppers and will hunt hard this summer to survive. The hen and her poults will travel in search of constant food and become more visible while working harvested hay fields. Whenever I encounter a brood of turkey poults, I do my best to not disturb them. Often, I simply pull over and shut off the truck until they cross the road or move into heavier cover.
Splitting up a flock requires them to reassemble, running the risk of predation or perhaps being lost. Giving young wildlife the consideration might take a moment or two longer but can be the difference in their lives.
- Early morning and late evenings are important now as they allow one to comfortably enjoy the outdoors. Of the two, evenings seem to have the most wildlife movement. Lately, the deer activity has been intense an hour before dark with their burnt-orange color easily seen against the green fields. Fawns are growing well and they now easily keep up with their mothers.
It appears the herd will be healthy and hunters should have little trouble harvesting their venison this year.
- The dust has settled in regard to the new antlerless deer license allocation system and it should become simpler to purchase licenses in the following rounds of sales. The next round will begin on July 24 with the third round set for Aug. 14.
While it takes some planning in advance, deer hunting without an antlerless license greatly inhibits one’s chances at success. Parents and mentors should make sure their young hunters have plenty of tags as practice makes perfect. When I was young I had plenty of ammunition, tags and time afield to insure I developed into the best hunter I could be.
Rabbits also are visible in the evenings but tougher to find in the morning. Heavy dew makes for wet mornings, which most critters will avoid. My choice of crocs and socks as summertime footwear has given me a better understanding of this as I also dislike wet feet. While concessions must be made to enjoy the outdoors at this time of year, it is better than staying out of the woods.
