Zeke Wilson

Zeke Wilson writes about the outdoors for The Indiana Gazette.

Keeping your hunting dog conditioned in the summer can be tough as the temperature is often less than ideal. When I arrive at the training grounds, I try to park in the shade so when done the truck bed is cool and comfortable. A 2-gallon jobsite water jug allows me to offer them fresh, clean water before and after the outing.

Hounds have been selectively bred for heart and drive for several hundred years and often overlook their own needs while in pursuit. It is the owner and handlers obligation to monitor the weather so the risk of heat stroke is avoided. Soon enough the evenings will begin to cool and longer and more frequent outings can be enjoyed.