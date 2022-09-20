knapp 9-20-22

Tom Ference caught this smallmouth bass from the fishing pier located below Lock and Dam 6 on the Allegheny River.

 Jeff Knapp photo

What goes in must come out. Below dams you’ll find outflows or tailrace sections. In many cases these areas tend to collect fish, and as such have the potential to be fishing hot spots throughout the year.

Outflows come in many configurations, based on the purpose of the impoundment and the size of the waterway being dammed. A basic knowledge is beneficial in understanding the fishing opportunity a place might provide.

Tags