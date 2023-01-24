katie kovalchick

KATIE KOVALCHICK

 Submitted photo

Indiana High’s girls’ basketball team is rolling through WPIAL Class 5A Section 1, and senior Katie Kovalchick is helping to lead the way.

The 6-foot-3 power forward/ center poured in a career-high 28 points in a 67-37 win over Plum on Jan. 16. It’s just one of seven section victories for the 11-5 Indians, who remain the only undefeated team in their section and lead Woodland Hills by two games.

Tags