Indiana High’s girls’ basketball team is rolling through WPIAL Class 5A Section 1, and senior Katie Kovalchick is helping to lead the way.
The 6-foot-3 power forward/ center poured in a career-high 28 points in a 67-37 win over Plum on Jan. 16. It’s just one of seven section victories for the 11-5 Indians, who remain the only undefeated team in their section and lead Woodland Hills by two games.
Since losing to District 10 power Kennedy Catholic on Jan. 3, Indiana rattled off five straight wins, all versus section foes, before losing to South Fayette on Monday night.
Kovalchick went 6-for-8 and posted 14 points in Thursday’s 50-31 win over Penn Hills. She netted 13 field goals against Plum for her career-high total.
Parents: Joe and Stacy Kovalchick
Plans after high school: Attend Washington & Jefferson College to major in environmental science and continue playing basketball.
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Grilled cheese and tomato soup
Food you refuse to eat: Any seafood
Favorite video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite sport: Basketball because I like the speed and team aspect.
When and why did you start playing basketball? I started playing in second grade because I was always really tall, but then I continued because of all the fun.
Pregame rituals: I eat a grilled chicken salad before the game, and I have to listen to “Year of the Cat” by Al Stewart.
Biggest inspiration: My parents. They show me I can do anything if I work hard, plus they are always there for me.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Plain Jane” by A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj. It’s just a fun song.
Favorite part of competing: The adrenaline rush.
Favorite place to compete: At home.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: Don’t take my time playing for granted, because it goes by so fast.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: “It ain’t no babies’ game” and to always work hard.
How did it feel to score a career-high 28 points against Plum last week? It felt really good, but I wouldn’t have gotten that many without my teammates.
Keys to this season’s success: Our patience and ability to control the speed of the game.
Team’s potential: The potential is really high with us being a fairly young team, and the upperclassmen are great leaders.
How do you continue to maintain the level of success as a team and individual? Keep working hard as a team and push the intensity every day.
Goals for this team: To win our section and make it to the WPIAL 5A championship.