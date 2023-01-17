Katie Kovalchick posted a career-high points total in Indiana’s 67-37 romp over Plum in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 girls’ basketball game Monday evening.
Kovalchick, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, poured in 28 points, and Indiana won its fourth straight game and improved to 5-0 in section play. The Indians are 10-4 overall.
Indiana took a 32-20 lead into halftime. Kovalchick scored six points in each of the first two quarters and then dumped in 14 during Indiana’s 26-point third quarter. She tacked on two more in the final period.
Eve Fiala, a 6-5 senior, joined junior guard Bella Antonacci with 12 points. Jayla Peterson chipped in eight.
Megan Marston, a 5-8 junior, scored 22 points for Plum (9-6, 3-3).
Indiana plays host to Penn Hills on Thursday.
UNITED 68, BISHOP McCORT 60: United put together four good quarters and beat Bishop McCort in a non-conference game.
The Lions (11-4) led 17-10 after the first quarter and 35-23 going into halftime. Bishop McCort cut four points off the lead while outscoring United 23-19 in the third quarter, but the Lions kept things even in a 14-14 fourth quarter and came away with the win.
Mollee Fry drained five 3-point field goals en route to a game-high 22 points. Delaney Perrone scored 14 points, and Aleah Bevard added 13. The trio went 8-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“The girls really played well,” United coach Paul Hall said. “Mollee stepped up and hit five 3s, and Lauren, and Aleah and Mollee made their free throws in the fourth quarter. It was a total team effort. All the girls stepped up and kept it going and came out with the win.”
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort (6-7) with 21 points. Bria Bair scored 19, and Cami Keppler had 14 on the strength of four 3-pointers.
“They made some runs on us and had some answers for us,” Hall said. “Then they started shooting like NBA 3s. They’re a really good team. They have a nice team over there even though their record doesn’t show it. They keep coming after you.”
United set up a big game this evening at Portage. Portage (13-2) leads the District 6 Class 2A rankings and is tied for first with Penns Manor in the Heritage Conference East at 5-2. United is ranked fourth in District 6 and is fourth in the Heritage West behind River Valley (7-0), Homer-Center (5-2) and Marion Center (5-2).
RIVER VALLEY 70, AQUINAS ACADEMY 27: Ava Persichetti posted back-to-back double-doubles over the course of a two-game home sweep by River Valley over Northern Cambria and Aquinas Academy on Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers forced 10 turnovers to jump out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead against the WPIAL’s Aquinas Academy on Saturday afternoon for their third straight win. River Valley took the 35-16 advantage into halftime, extended it to 52-19 after three and steamrolled to the win with an 18-8 fourth quarter.
Persichetti netted 11 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and added 10 steals and seven assists. Seven other players scored for the Panthers.
Isabella Hite tallied seven points for the Crusaders (10-4).
“Loved the energy,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said, “especialy for a Saturday afternoon, and it was an overall great team win. We’d love to celebrate, but we have Penns Manor and Marion Center coming up so we need to go back to work because we have some things to clean up.”
On Friday, the Panthers beat the Colts 72-30 after starting the Heritage Conference game with a 31-0 run.
River Valley led 48-16 at halftime and outscored Northern Cambria 24-14 in the second half.
Persichetti poured in 21 points, including three 3s, and tacked on 10 steals and seven assists. Hanna Artley also notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Abby Pynos added 13 points and eight boards.
Ella Miller scored 11 points for the Colts.
Both teams play this evening. Northern Cambria (2-10, 0-8 conference) plays host to West Shamokin, and River Valley (12-2, 8-0) welcomes Penns Manor.
JUNIATA VALLEY 50, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 40: Makenna Hartman scored 18 points, and Juniata Valley used a 15-5 second quarter for a 10-point margin that held for the remainder of a non-conference victory over visiting Cambria Heights.
Juniata Valley (10-3) took a slim two-point lead after the first eight minutes and held the Highlanders to a pair of second-quarter field goals and built a 28-16 halftime lead.
Sienna Kirsch scored 13 points in the third quarter to help Cambria Heights trim two points off the lead, but both teams played out the fourth quarter to an 8-8 tie.
Cambria Heights (3-10) returns to Heritage Conference play today at home against Marion Center.
APOLLO-RIDGE 60, MOUNT PLEASANT 37: Sophie Yard exploded for 25 points, and Apollo-Ridge led wire-to-wire for its fourth straight WPIAL Section 3-AAA victory.
Apollo-Ridge converted a seven-point lead after the first quarter into an 18-point advantage, 34-16, by halftime. The Vikings added to the lead in the second half by edging Mount Pleasant 26-21.
Yard scored 15 points in the second quarter and finished with six field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and an 11-for-12 performance at the free throw line. Syd McCray contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, and Brinley Toland had seven points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Apollo-Ridge connected on 15 of 18 free throws.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant (10-5, 2-3) with 21 points.
Apollo-Ridge (12-2, 4-1) travels to Springdale on Wednesday.
BOYS
PORTAGE 69, WINDBER 65: After suffering a 73-64 loss in overtime at Windber on Jan. 3, Portage welcomed the Ramblers and returned the favor by pulling out an overtime win of its own.
The Mustangs pulled out to a 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but Windber took a one-point halftime lead, 28-27, after putting up 14 points in the second.
A 21-point third quarter extended the Ramblers advantage to 13, but Portage netted 22 in the fourth to tie things up at 58 at the end of regulation.
The Mustangs took the overtime period 11-7.
Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko each notched double-doubles for Portage. Kargo went 8-for-10 from the free throw line, scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists. Miko grabbed 11 rebounds and led the offensive front with 18 points. Luke Scarton chipped in 13 points.
Tanner Barkley led Windber (11-3) with three 3-point field goals and 14 points.
Portage (14-1, 8-0 Heritage Conference), which has won four straight, visits United on Wednesday.
REDBANK VALLEY 38, HOMER-CENTER 37: Homer-Center fizzled out in the second half in a one-point loss to Redbank Valley at the HomerDome.
The Bulldogs had a 13-6 first-quarter lead, but the Wildcats pushed back with a 17-point second that gave them a five-point advantage at halftime at 23-18.
Homer-Center was held to single digits in both second-half quarters when it was outscored 20-14.
Owen Clouse posted 11 points for Redbank Valley (6-8).
Caleb Palmer led the Wildcats with 10 points.
Homer-Center (2-11) travels to Purchase Line on Wednesday.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 63, WEST SHAMOKIN 38: Jace Ferguson scored 18 points and District 9’s Clarion-Limestone outscored host West Shamokin in all four quarters to pick up a non-conference victory.
The Wolves trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but Clarion-Limestone poured it on in the second quarter to take a 37-24 lead at halftime. The Lions outscored West Shamokin 26-14 in the second half.
Ferguson scored his game-high through three quarters. Jordan Hesdon added 13 points, and Kyle Klingensmith chipped in with 11 for Clarion-Limestone (12-1).
Sean McCullough and Braydn Rodgers each tallied eight points to lead the Wolves. Deven Hatch-Cousins collected seven rebounds.
West Shamokin (5-10) welcomes Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
WEST BRANCH 65, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 59: Parker Farabaugh netted four 3-point field goals, but it wasn’t enough to push Cambria Heights past West Branch in a non-conference game.
The Highlanders led by one after the first eight minutes, 12-11, but West Branch grabbed a three-point advantage heading into halftime at 33-30.
Cambria Heights reclaimed the lead with an 18-point third quarter for a one-point lead at 49-48 before the Warriors put up a 17-10 fourth for the win.
Farabaugh finished with 14 points, and Chris Sodmont led the Highlanders with 18 points.
Owen Kolen posted a game-high 28 points for West Branch (11-3), including three 3-pointers.
Cambria Heights (7-9) travels to Marion Center on Wednesday.