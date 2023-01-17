HS-basketball.png

Katie Kovalchick posted a career-high points total in Indiana’s 67-37 romp over Plum in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 girls’ basketball game Monday evening.

Kovalchick, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, poured in 28 points, and Indiana won its fourth straight game and improved to 5-0 in section play. The Indians are 10-4 overall.

