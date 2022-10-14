“It hurts.”
“It’s a big shock.”
“I’m living a nightmare right now.”
That’s how three IUP football players described their feelings last season when unheralded Edinboro came to town with a 1-6 record and left with an improbable 21-17 win that — in effect — ended the Crimson Hawks’ playoff plans.
So now as the 15th-ranked Crimson Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 PSAC West) prepare to travel to Edinboro (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday for this year’s meeting with the Fighting Scots (noon kickoff), is last year’s embarrassing loss fueling IUP?
Probably not, said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
“I mean if guys are (upset) at Edinboro because of what happened last year, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Tortorella said. “But in the real world, it’s really not going to have a whole lot to do with anything. I mean, I’m not real happy about what happened last year, but it means nothing this year. There’s absolutely no carryover.”
It’s because of that mindset Tortorella doesn’t worry about a rerun of last year’s loss this time around when his Crimson Hawks try to stay on course to the PSAC West title. After beating Slippery Rock and California the past two weeks, IUP controls its destiny in terms of the division title and a playoff berth, and a loss to Edinboro would mess that up.
There are also other reasons Tortorella feels better about this year’s game, including the fact the Crimson Hawks are a much healthier team than they were a year ago, and the team has a much better mindset this year for handling adversity. Plus, the game is on the road, which is a place IUP has been comfortable over the years. Tortorella’s team has won 11 consecutive road games and is 22-2 in the six seasons he has been the Crimson Hawks’ coach.
“I just don’t see that being a worry now,” Tortorella said. “That doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed win, but I don’t think we’ll be in that kind of situation again. This team’s been a great road team for a long time. This team knows how to play on the road and likes playing on the road. Being able to kind of, against all odds, go into somebody’s territory, they like that.”
Under Jake Nulph, the Apollo-Ridge graduate and former IUP assistant coach, Edinboro has won six of its past nine games since beating IUP last year.
“They’re well-coached,” Tortorella said. “They play hard, they’re very aggressive, they’re physical. They’ll be ready to play, and you know that we can’t control that, but they’ll be ready and we’ve got to take care of ourselves and be ready to play. You know, we’re going to have to play well to win on the road.”
The Fighting Scots have a lot of new faces this season, so the team that upset IUP last year doesn’t look like the one they’ll play Saturday.
“They only have five seniors on whole team,” Tortorella noted. “Of their 22 starters, 17 of them are freshmen or sophomores.”
Edinboro’s season thus far can best be described as consistently inconsistent. One week, the Fighting Scots look good and win, the next one they get hammered.
It should be noted that Edinboro’s three wins are by three points apiece and were against teams that are a combined 5-13: Franklin Pierce (1-5), Bloomsburg (2-4) and Mercyhurst (2-4). The Fighting Scots’ three losses were by a total of 94 points, to teams that currently are 14-4: Shepherd (6-0), California (3-3) and Gannon (5-1).
“But I just don’t think you can read too much into that,” Tortorella said.
Tortorella knows teams always give a little extra when they play IUP, the winningest team in PSAC West history, so Edinboro’s record –– just like last season –– means nothing once the game begins.
“I tell our players every week that team that you see on film right now is not going to be the team we play Saturday,” he said. “It’s just not. And the guys in the program that have been here a long time know exactly what I’m talking about.”