Late push guides IUP to fourth straight win

Alana Cardona, center, looked to shoot among a trio of Scots in IUP's win over Edinboro at the KCAC on Wednesday.

 Kylee Surike/Gazette

IUP pulled away down the stretch with a 71-52 victory against Edinboro, pushing the team to its fourth consecutive win and moving the Crimson Hawks to second place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West standings on Wednesday night.

IUP (18-7, 13-7) continued its trek toward the conference tournament with the victory, placing the starting lineup in double figures once again. The Hawks limited Edinboro (15-9, 12-7) from beyond the arc after the opening quarter, eventually pulling away with a 12-2 surge over the final 1:52 of the contest.